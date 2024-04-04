Fight Night Program – Week of of April 4-10

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, April 4 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Tito Sanchez vs. Erik Ruiz – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

‘Tito’ Sanchez tipped the scales at the lightest weight of his career for this bout, but so did Ruiz. This may or may not mean that Sanchez is aiming for speed more than power, and if he does he could be on his way to improve his debut as a headliner less than four months ago, when he outpointed Walter Santibanes in a bout in which Sanchez threw a blistering 1,087 punches. A prospect to watch, no doubt.

Also on this card:

Manuel Flores vs. Alberto Guevara – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Grant Flores vs. Freddy Espinoza – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Joshua Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Anthony Saldivar vs. Henry Rivera – middleweight – 4 rounds

Patricio Manuel vs. Joshua Reyes – junior lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Thursday, April 4 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Jordan Panthen vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Ricky Frausto vs. Juan Higuera – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Dorian Mendez vs. Ezra Rabin – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Adrian Trujillo vs. Michael De La Cruz – welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Friday, April 5 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston

Ernesto Mercado vs. Deiner Berrio – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Jackson vs. Alex Bastar – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Oscar Perez vs. Jeremiah Lewis Watts – lightweight – 6 rounds

Carmen Vargas vs. Clarice Morales – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Luis Gerardo vs. Adrian Serrano – lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, April 5 – Pabellon de Esgrima, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Erick Rosa vs. Yudel Reyes – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Nehomar Cermeno vs. Noel Reyes Cepeda – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Raphael Akpejiori vs. Alexis Garcia – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Miguel Queliz vs. Yermi Peralta – featherweight – 8 rounds

Jonathan Cabrera vs. Maikol Beaumont – featherweight – 8 rounds

Luis Moncion Ventura vs. Franklyn de Paula – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Friday, April 5 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa

Ricardo Malajika vs. Marcel Braithwaite – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Keaton Gomes vs. Shaun Potgieter – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Brandon Thysse vs. Darrin Rossouw – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Juan Roux vs. Chris Thompson – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, April 6 – Fontainebleau, Las Vegas

Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

This is it. Two unbeaten young hungry fighters putting it all on the line for a chance to fight for a title. Lemos lost that chance when he simply couldn’t make the lightweight limit anymore after defeating Lee Selby at 135 to cement his place as the IBF’s No. 1 contender, but he gets a chance to occupy that same spot at 140 against Hitchins, who is coming off an upset win over three-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda.

The winner goes on to: A world title shot sometime this year, without a doubt. Even in a super competitive division such as junior welterweight, a win of this magnitude puts the winner in everyone’s short list for a championship bout.

Also on this card:

Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto – flyweight – 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Scharbaai – lightweight – 6 rounds

Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez – junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, April 6 – Stadthalle, Falkansee, Germany

Jack Culcay vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Culcay was left in a holding pattern due to the inactivity of Ring and undisputed junior middleweight Jermell Charlo, the man he was supposed to challenge for a belt. But the wait is over, and he will now have a homecoming bout against a tough customer in Murtazaliev. A must-win situation for Culcay, indeed.

Also on this card:

Uisima Lima vs. Haro Matevosyan – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Etinosa Oliha vs. Ismael Seck – middleweight – 12 rounds

Victor Cakiqi vs. Yeison Gonzalez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Edin Avdic vs. Omir Rodriguez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, April 6 – Naucalpan, Mexico

Jimerr Espinosa vs. Angel Martinez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Leonardo Ruiz vs. Oziel Santoyo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Vieris Ortega vs. Jorge Villalobos – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Ernesto Salcedo vs. Agustin Perez – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, April 6: Uncasville, Conn.

Richie Rivera vs. Devaun Lee – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Rajon Chance vs. Travon Lawson – junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Ryan O’Rourke vs. Joshua David Rivera – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Sharif Rahman vs. Kijonti Davis – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: StarBoxing.tv

Saturday, April 6 – Frankenstolz Arena, Aschaffenburg, Germany

Luka Plantic vs. Jack Cullen – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Serkay Comert vs. Diego Carmona – middleweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, April 6 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Kenta Nakagawa vs. Tetsuro Ohashi – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Jukiya Iimura vs. Yuga Inoue – flyweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, April 6 – Sangyo Shinko Center, Osaka, Japan

Sam Soliman vs. Yuki Nonaka – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Kyonosuke Kameda vs. Ryukyu Oho – featherweight – 8 rounds

Wednesday, April 10 – ProBoxTV Event Center, Plant City, Fla.

Angelo Leo vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Jose Arellano – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Dominic Valle vs. Angel Vazquez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Yoel Angeloni vs. Michael Williams – welterweight – 4 rounds

Famous Wilson vs. Nissan Anderson – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

