Fight Night Program – Week of of April 4-10
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, April 4 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.
Tito Sanchez vs. Erik Ruiz – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
‘Tito’ Sanchez tipped the scales at the lightest weight of his career for this bout, but so did Ruiz. This may or may not mean that Sanchez is aiming for speed more than power, and if he does he could be on his way to improve his debut as a headliner less than four months ago, when he outpointed Walter Santibanes in a bout in which Sanchez threw a blistering 1,087 punches. A prospect to watch, no doubt.
Also on this card:
Manuel Flores vs. Alberto Guevara – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Grant Flores vs. Freddy Espinoza – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Joshua Garcia vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Anthony Saldivar vs. Henry Rivera – middleweight – 4 rounds
Patricio Manuel vs. Joshua Reyes – junior lightweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Thursday, April 4 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Jordan Panthen vs. Ravshan Hudaynazarov – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Ricky Frausto vs. Juan Higuera – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
Dorian Mendez vs. Ezra Rabin – junior welterweight – 4 rounds
Adrian Trujillo vs. Michael De La Cruz – welterweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV+
Friday, April 5 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston
Ernesto Mercado vs. Deiner Berrio – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Carlos Jackson vs. Alex Bastar – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Oscar Perez vs. Jeremiah Lewis Watts – lightweight – 6 rounds
Carmen Vargas vs. Clarice Morales – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Luis Gerardo vs. Adrian Serrano – lightweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, April 5 – Pabellon de Esgrima, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Erick Rosa vs. Yudel Reyes – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
Nehomar Cermeno vs. Noel Reyes Cepeda – junior featherweight – 12 rounds
Raphael Akpejiori vs. Alexis Garcia – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Miguel Queliz vs. Yermi Peralta – featherweight – 8 rounds
Jonathan Cabrera vs. Maikol Beaumont – featherweight – 8 rounds
Luis Moncion Ventura vs. Franklyn de Paula – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV+
Friday, April 5 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa
Ricardo Malajika vs. Marcel Braithwaite – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds
Keaton Gomes vs. Shaun Potgieter – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Brandon Thysse vs. Darrin Rossouw – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Juan Roux vs. Chris Thompson – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, April 6 – Fontainebleau, Las Vegas
Richardson Hitchins vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
This is it. Two unbeaten young hungry fighters putting it all on the line for a chance to fight for a title. Lemos lost that chance when he simply couldn’t make the lightweight limit anymore after defeating Lee Selby at 135 to cement his place as the IBF’s No. 1 contender, but he gets a chance to occupy that same spot at 140 against Hitchins, who is coming off an upset win over three-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda.
The winner goes on to: A world title shot sometime this year, without a doubt. Even in a super competitive division such as junior welterweight, a win of this magnitude puts the winner in everyone’s short list for a championship bout.
Also on this card:
Diego Pacheco vs. Shawn McCalman – super middleweight – 12 rounds
Skye Nicolson vs. Sarah Mahfoud – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds
Galal Yafai vs. Agustin Mauro Gauto – flyweight – 10 rounds
Marc Castro vs. Abraham Montoya – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Harley Mederos vs. Pedro Scharbaai – lightweight – 6 rounds
Steven Navarro vs. Jose Lopez – junior bantamweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, April 6 – Stadthalle, Falkansee, Germany
Jack Culcay vs. Bakhram Murtazaliev – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Culcay was left in a holding pattern due to the inactivity of Ring and undisputed junior middleweight Jermell Charlo, the man he was supposed to challenge for a belt. But the wait is over, and he will now have a homecoming bout against a tough customer in Murtazaliev. A must-win situation for Culcay, indeed.
Also on this card:
Uisima Lima vs. Haro Matevosyan – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Etinosa Oliha vs. Ismael Seck – middleweight – 12 rounds
Victor Cakiqi vs. Yeison Gonzalez – welterweight – 8 rounds
Edin Avdic vs. Omir Rodriguez – middleweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, April 6 – Naucalpan, Mexico
Jimerr Espinosa vs. Angel Martinez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Leonardo Ruiz vs. Oziel Santoyo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Vieris Ortega vs. Jorge Villalobos – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Ernesto Salcedo vs. Agustin Perez – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Saturday, April 6: Uncasville, Conn.
Richie Rivera vs. Devaun Lee – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Rajon Chance vs. Travon Lawson – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Ryan O’Rourke vs. Joshua David Rivera – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Sharif Rahman vs. Kijonti Davis – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: StarBoxing.tv
Saturday, April 6 – Frankenstolz Arena, Aschaffenburg, Germany
Luka Plantic vs. Jack Cullen – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Serkay Comert vs. Diego Carmona – middleweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, April 6 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
Kenta Nakagawa vs. Tetsuro Ohashi – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds
Jukiya Iimura vs. Yuga Inoue – flyweight – 10 rounds
Saturday, April 6 – Sangyo Shinko Center, Osaka, Japan
Sam Soliman vs. Yuki Nonaka – super middleweight – 12 rounds
Kyonosuke Kameda vs. Ryukyu Oho – featherweight – 8 rounds
Wednesday, April 10 – ProBoxTV Event Center, Plant City, Fla.
Angelo Leo vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 10 rounds
Jaycob Gomez Zayas vs. Jose Arellano – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Dominic Valle vs. Angel Vazquez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Yoel Angeloni vs. Michael Williams – welterweight – 4 rounds
Famous Wilson vs. Nissan Anderson – middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.