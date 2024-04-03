Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez-Erik Ruiz, Golden Boy Fight Night On DAZN Undercard Weights

Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez tipped the scales at the lightest weight of his career.

The unbeaten junior featherweight weighed 121.6 pounds, as did Erik Ruiz whom Sanchez will face this Thursday evening. Their scheduled ten-rounder headlines a Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Sanchez (12-0, 7 knockouts) returns to the site where he debuted as a DAZN headliner.

That moment came less than four months ago, when he outpointed spoiler Walter Santibanes. Sanchez threw a blistering 1,087 punches their December 13 DAZN bout. The 24-year-old—who is co-promoted by Golden Boy and Miguel Cotto Promotions—went ten rounds for the first time.

Ruiz is a step down from Sanchez’s stellar 2023 campaign, though he brings a granite chin. The 32-year-old southpaw from Oxnard, California has lost five of his last six starts. All have gone the distance, as Ruiz has never been down or stopped in 28 pro bouts.

Below are the weights for the full undercard.

10 rounds, Junior Featherweight (DAZN Co-Feature)

Manuel Flores (16-1, 12 KOs), Coachella, California, 122 pounds

Alberto Guevara (27-6, 12 KOs), Tijuana, Mexico, 121.8 pounds

6 rounds, Junior Middleweight (DAZN Prelim)

Grant Flores (3-0, 2 KOs), Coachella, California, 153.8 pounds

Freddy Espinoza (10-3, 7 KOs), Chinandenga, Nicaragua, 152 pounds

6 rounds, Lightweight (DAZN Prelim)

Joshua Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs), Moreno Valley, California, 132 pounds

Diuhl Olguin (16-36-7, 10 KOs), Guadalajara, Mexico, 132.2 pounds

4 rounds, Middleweight (DAZN Opener)

Anthony Saldivar (5-0, 2KOs), Ontario, California, 159.4 pounds

Henry Rivera (2-4, 1KO), Las Vegas, Nevada, 158.6 pounds

4 rounds, Junior Lightweight (Golden Boy YouTube channel)

Patricio Manuel (3-0, 0 KOs), Duarte, California, 130 pounds

Joshua Reyes (3-2, 1KO), Lubbock, Texas, 128.8 pounds

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

