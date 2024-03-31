Serhii Bohachuk dominates Brian Mendoza on Tszyu-Fundora undercard

Serhii Bohachuk pounds Brian Mendoza (Photo by Ryan Hafey/PBC)

LAS VEGAS — Serhii Bohachuk looked very impressive in breaking down Brian Mendoza on the Tim Tszyu-Sebastian Fundora undercard in the Premier Boxing Champions’ inaugural Amazon Prime event on Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bohachuk (23-1, 23 knockouts) won the WBC interim junior middleweight title, with judges Glenn Feldman (118-110), Don Trella (117-111) and Steve Weisfeld (117-111) easily seeing it for Bohachuk.

It was the same over and over, Bohachuk breaking down Mendoza with the jab, followed by the left hook and a right uppercut. Mendoza, his face misshapen, his face a crimson mask, had one late charge, cleaving Bohachuk’s defense with a right uppercut that stunned Bohachuk for a moment in the last 30 seconds of the 11th round.

It was too late.

Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs), somehow, someway, finished on his feet, despite spending most of the fight with his back against the ropes taking heat.

Bohachuk outlanded Mendoza, 319/168.

Junior lightweight Curmel “Big Deal” Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) is looking like a big deal. The 17-year-old looked exceptional in beating previously undefeated Anthony Cuba (7-1-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round unanimous decision. Moton never went past the first round before and stayed strong through eight.

Judges Lisa Giampa, Dave Moretti and David Sutherland all had it the same, a 80-72 Moton shutout.

He used left hooks, right crosses, and lefts to the body in breaking down Cuba. Moton is mentored by Floyd Mayweather, but he looked an awful lot like Gervonta “Tank” Davis with power in both hands and an all-action style.

Midway through the third, Moton dropped a left to the body on Cuba. With just under a minute left in the round, Moton put together a left hook-right combo. Cuba started the fourth well, slipping a right to the face over Moton’s left hand. Moton was unfazed. Cuba did use distance better in the round. It was Cuba’s best round.

The first minute of the fifth was fought in a phone booth. It fed right into Moton’s hands. Neither gave any ground. Cuba knew enough to pull out of the pocket. Moton closed the fifth by putting more pressure on Cuba, landing the left hook to the liver. It’s the same both fighters fought the seventh.

In the eighth, Moton walked down Cuba and had him retreating again. Moton even antagonized Cuba by approaching him with his hands down. Moton capped the round by going for a knockout, though he was comfortably ahead on the scorecards.

Featherweight Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) won by eight-round unanimous decision over Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs). Junior lightweight Kaipo Gallegos (4-0-1, 3 KOs) beat Eric Howard (6-2, 1 KO) by six-round unanimous decision. Junior welterweight Adrian Neaves started the 10-fight card making his pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision over Steven Walker (0-2).

