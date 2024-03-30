Oscar Valdez Returns To Win Column, Halts Liam Wilson In 7th Round

Oscar Valdez Kisses His Newly-Won Interim WBO 130-Pound Title After 7th Round Technical Knockout of Liam Wilson On March 29 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank.

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Oscar Valdez prevailed in a battle of attrition at the site of his last defeat.

Valdez stopped Liam Wilson in round seven Friday night before a partisan crowd of 7.102 at the Desert Diamond Arena. Valdez, who resides in Nogales, Mexico, a 4.5-hour drive from Glendale, improved to 32-2, 24 knockouts.

With the win, Valdez, The Ring’s No. 7-rated 130-pound contender, won the interim WBO 130-pound title.

Both Valdez and the taller Wilson fought in close quarters throughout most of the fight, putting forth solid exchanges.

The southpaw Wilson began walking Valdez down early in the fight. Valdez did well fighting off ropes, countering Wilson with lead or counter left hooks to the head of Wilson.

Both fought in spurts, which favored Valdez. Despite Valdez having the more punching power, Wilson was still committed to walking Valdez down or fighting in the pocket.

Valdez was able to connect with a right cross midway during the sixth round that momentarily stunned Wilson. To his credit, Wilson was able to quickly recover, even fighting back and connecting with his own offense.

A cut emerged along the left eye of Valdez early in round seven, but it was not immediately known if it was from a punch or an accidental clash of heads. Later in the round, a left hook staggered Wilson. Valdez followed up, battering Wilson. After Wilson did not look like he was able to defend himself, referee Mark Nelson stepped in and stopped the fight at 2:48.

Valdez last fought on August 12, also at the Desert Diamond Arena, losing by unanimous decision to then-WBO world junior lightweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete.

The 33-year-old has won world title belts in two different weight classes. His other defeat came at the hands of Shakur Stevenson in April 2022.

Wilson, who resides in Caboolture, Australia, falls to 13-3, 7 KOs. The 28-year-old had won his previous two fights.

On February 3 of last year, Wilson fought Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO world junior lightweight title. Wilson dropped Navarrete in round four, but was stopped later in the fight during round nine.

Valdez-Wilson took place after Seniesa Estrada outpointed Yokasta Valle in their undisputed strawweight championship.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected].

