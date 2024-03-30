Raymond Muratalla Outpoints Xolisani Ndongeni Over Ten Rounds On Valdez-Wilson Undercard

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla had to deal with a game and experienced Xolisani Ndongeni, winning a hard-fought unanimous decision Friday night at the Desert Diamond Arena.

Scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 97-93 for Muratalla in their ESPN+ preliminary bout.

Muratalla, The Ring No. 7-rated lightweight, had a more-difficult time than expected against Ndongeni who chose to stay in the pocket. The visiting South African landed a series of right hands on the unbeaten contender from Fontana, California.

As the fight progressed, Muratalla would walk Ndongeni down and forced him to fight off his back foot or against the ropes. Ndongeni attempted to counter Muratalla, but was not as active or accurate as his favored foe.

Early during the fifth round, both fighters stood in the pocket, exchanging hooks and crosses to the head. Muratalla got the better of the exchanges. Later in the round, Ndongeni connected with a series of left hands to the head of Muratalla.

A left hook to the head momentarily stunned Ndongeni early in the sixth round. Muratalla landed a right cross moments later. Ndongeni was again able to land a counter right hand to the head to close the round.

Muratalla continued to outbox Ndongeni, but increased his punch output and aggression during the final two rounds. It was not until the early portion of the final round where he momentarily hurt Ndongeni, who was able to recover and respond.

Ndongeni chose not to tie up or clench Muratalla, looking to counter. However, he left himself vulnerable to get caught with a counter or hook to the head. Ndongeni was able to weather combinations from Muratalla to male it until the final bell.

Muratalla, 27, improved to 20-0, 16 knockouts. The distance win ended a four-fight knockout streak. He previously fought on November 4, stopping Diego Torres Nunez in the eighth round. On May 20, Muratalla, who is trained by Robert Garcia, stopped Jeremia Nakathila in the second round.

The 33-year-old Ndongeni, who resides in Duncan Village, South Africa, falls to 31-5, 18 KOs. The loss was his third in a row. Arnold Barboza Jr. stopped him after eight rounds on January 6.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected].

