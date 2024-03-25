Rajon Chance faces prospect spoiler Travon Lawson on April 6 card at Mohegan Sun

Photo by ShotbyBrandoe/IG

After a year out of the ring, New Jersey prospect Rajon Chance hopes to take a big step forward towards contention at junior featherweight.

The 23-year-old from East Orange, N.J. will face fellow unbeaten fighter Travon Lawson in an eight-round bout on April 6 at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. The fight is a dangerous test for Chance (8-0-1, 6 knockouts), as he faces a 34-year-old from Alabama with one high profile upset on his record – a fourth round knockout of Angel Barrientes in 2020.

“When he knocked out Barrientes he was a kid, but I’m a full grown ass man,” said Chance of Lawson (5-0, 3 KOs).

“I ain’t trying to knock this man’s power. That’s one of the reasons I’m excited to fight him, because I know I have power as well. It’s always about who is gonna be smarter in the ring with their power so I feel like this is gonna be a good one for me.”

Chance, who is promoted by Star Boxing, hasn’t fought since March of 2023, when he knocked out Martin Diaz in one round in Jersey City, N.J. Lawson last fought in February of 2021, when he outpointed Brandel Graham over four rounds.

“This is an exciting matchup between two undefeated fighters who are both highly regarded,” said promoter Joe DeGuardia.

“These are the matchups that I love to see as a promoter. Firstly, it is exciting for fans, and secondly, as the promoter of Chance, it is the perfect developmental fight. This kind of fight helps Chance progress as a fighter and enables the world to see his talent.”

Chance has trained aggressively for this fight, sparring with unbeaten junior welterweight contender Richardson Hitchins, who is training for a fight the same night in Las Vegas, plus other Jersey prospects Danny Gonzalez and John Leonardo.

Chance hopes a win over Lawson will enable him to enter the world rankings, with his primary target being Liam Davies (16-0, 8 KOs), a 27-year-old British fighter who is coming off a second round stoppage of Erik Robles Ayala earlier this month.

First he has to get past Lawson, however.

“I expect him to come forward, I expect him to be just as rugged and dangerous as he was against Barrientes. I plan on drowning him and making him work,” said Chance.

“A victory over him would mean a lot, hopefully open up more opportunities, and it makes a statement that I’m nothing to be played with.”

The Chance-Lawson fight will be part of a card that is headlined by the light heavyweight bout between Richie Rivera (25-2, 19 KOs) and Mathew Obinna (23-0, 23 KOs).