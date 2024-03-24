Olympian Paulo Aokuso stops Emmanuel Danso in 1, calls out Conor Wallace for all-Australia bout

Paulo Aokuso gestures to Yunieski Gonzalez during the light heavyweight bout between Paulo Aokuso and Yunieski Gonzalez before the WBO super-welterweight world title fight between Tim Tszyu and Tony Harrison at Qudos Bank Arena on March 12, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Light heavyweight prospect Paulo ‘Sweet P’ Aokuso made light work of Emmanuel Danso, walking him down of the opening round of their scheduled 10-round contest at the JBS Basketball Arena in Ipswich, Australia on Saturday night.

It didn’t take long for the Australian Olympian to show his class on the card billed as ‘The Fists and the Furious’. The 26-year-old southpaw Aokuso (7-0, 4 knockouts) bounced hard shots off Danso’s chin from the opening bell, rocking the 34-year-old Ghanaian with every shot.

Despite looking like he was carved out of granite, Danso (35-8, 29 KOs) didn’t hold out for long. A left cross to the chin by Aokuso was followed up by a hard left-right combination to the body that left Danso reeling across the ring on unsteady legs. Aokuso jumped on his injured rival and landed a few cuffing shots that were enough to send Danso to his knees.

Referee Phil Austin administered the count and while Danso made it to his feet at five, he wobbled back to his corner shaking his head to indicate he did not wish to continue.

The blowout impressed the commentary team on local steaming service Stan Sport.

“If you want to call out the big names, you’ve got to have a good performance like that early stoppage,” said heavyweight Demsey McKean.

“His opponent just didn’t want any bar of that towards the end there.”

Aokuso wasted no time letting the ringside crowd and the viewers at home know who he wants to face next, calling out Irish-Australian Conor Wallace (13-1, 10KOs) who is fresh off his domestic Fight of the Year contender against Jack Gipp (7-1, 3KOs) earlier this month.

“Who wants to see that fight? We want a piece of the Irish whip, let’s get it,” Aokuso said after his latest victory.

“I back myself, I talk my shit, and I back it up. That’s what I do and I’m going to do that. I want to get rid of Conor Wallace. I’m coming for those belts. That’s what it is.”

Aokuso apologized to the fans in attendance for the quick finish to his fight.

“I hope I put on a performance for you guys,” he said. “I know it didn’t go that long but it is what it is. People always say I can’t do the rounds, when I do the rounds they say I can’t knock ’em out, and what did I do? Take ’em out.”

Before the bout undercard boxer and National Rugby League player Tevita Pangai Junior predicted an early finish for Aokuso.

“Sweet P, he said he’s coming for a knockout,” he said to Stan Sport. “He doesn’t want to go the distance.”

Aokuso has had an impressive start to his career since turning pro two years ago. The combined record of his opponents is 167-52-2. He defeated Cuban veteran Yunieski Gonzalez (21-6, 17KOs) by virtual shutout in just his fourth pro bout.