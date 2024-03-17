Joe Joyce scores bounce back win, stops Kash Ali in ten rounds

Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce got back to winning ways against resilient Kash Ali on Saturday night at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England.

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist was too strong for Ali and barreled forward in his usual manner. Joyce chipped away at Ali finally landing a shot that dropped him in the final minute of the tenth and final round. Although he tried to get to his feet he was counted out by referee Kevin Parker at 2:53.

This was a building block for Joyce (16-2, 15 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 8-rated heavyweight, having lost twice to Zhilei Zhang, as he looked to reestablish himself. While the brave Ali dips to (21-3, 12 KOs).

Meanwhile Liam Davies, The Ring’s No. 10-rated junior featherweight, was hugely impressive stopping Erik Robles in two-rounds.

The 27-year-old Brit, who was stepping on to international level after having dominated domestically and in Europe, easily adjusted to the step up by landing an uppercut and hook that put the Mexican down. Robles made it to his feet but was quickly down as second time and left referee John Latham with no choice but to wave off the action at 1:17 of the second round.

Davies (16-0, 8 KOs) can expect a move up in the rankings and while still a long way from the likes of undisputed 122-pound titlist Naoya Inoue it is a step in the right direction. Robles (15-2, 9 KOs) was no stranger to British shores having upset touted Lee McGregor last year but this is a definite setback for him.

Destiny. Liam Davies reacts to winning a world title where it all started This was incredibly emotional @J_Dyer_Official Watch the #Magnificent7 LIVE on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/3dZWBPcE6D — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 16, 2024

Nathan Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KOs) and Brad Pauls (18-1-1, 10 KOs) couldn’t be separated over 12-round in their British middleweight title fight.

The popular Heaney, who reportedly sold 2,000 tickets, was cheered through out. He looked to keep the fight at distance, while Pauls looked to get in close and cause damage. Early on Heaney had the better of things boxing at his pace. Midway through the eighth Pauls landed a crushing right hand that had the defending champion backing up and covering up along the ropes. The ensuing barrage saw Heaney’s mouthpiece dislodged. Pauls landed several more shows before the action slowed and allowed Heaney to get some rest bite and have his gumshield put back in.

The two threw down over the remainder of the contest. At the conclusion of 12-rounds neither man could be split. Victor Loughlin had Heaney up 116-113, while John Latham had it 115-114 but Kevin Parker had it 114-114.

WHAT. A. FIGHT Nathan Heaney. Brad Pauls. TAKE A BOW #Magnificent7 pic.twitter.com/lmwJKQnsri — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) March 17, 2024

Touted junior featherweight Dennis McCann added the vacant British title to his Commonwealth championship with a 12-round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Brad Strand.

McCann (15-0-1, 8 KOs) started faster than Strand (11-1, 3 KOs) and dropped his rival in the second round. From there on he was always a step ahead.

Terry O’Connor had the fight 118-111, while Michael Alexander scored it 116-111 and John Latham put up a 116-111 scorecard.

The lively 23-year-old appears to have a bright future and is definitely someone to keep an eye on.

Zach Parker had to get off the canvas to outbox Germany’s Tyron Zeuge over 10-rounds in super middleweight action.

Parker, who had once been on the verge of a world title shot against Canelo Alvarez only to sufferer a badly broken hand against John Ryder, who subsequently got the opportunity. Since then Parker took 10-months off to recover. He tested the hand and knocked off any ring rust last fall.

The 29-year-old stepped things up against Zeuge and boxed well at range before getting tagged and dropped from the follow up. He looked a little uncomfortable there after but kept things long and stayed away from the German.

Late in the ninth round he hurt his ankle and couldn’t move as much as he’d have liked in the final round. Ultimately it didn’t matter and all three judges sided with him, 98-91, 97-92 and 96-94.

Parker moves to (24-1, 17 KOs), while Zeuge goes to (27-2-1, 15 KOs).

The emerging Pierce O’Leary stopped fellow unbeaten Hovhannes Martirosyan in the ninth round.

The 24-year-old Irishman put Martirosyan down in the opening round. Both fighters were cut in the fight before O’Leary (14-0, 8 KOs) got the stoppage at 2:39 of Round 9. Martirosyan goes to (16-1, 10 KOs).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on

Twitter@AnsonWainwright