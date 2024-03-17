Danny Barrios shuts out Brayan Ramos in Phoenix to remain unbeaten

Photo by Frank Ruiz - Del Sol Boxing

Danny Barrios notched another win Saturday night, defeating Brayan Ramos Armenta by decision at the sold-out Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Barrios, who improved to 15-0, 5 knockouts.

The taller Ramos was game, but Barrios dominated the action by outboxing Ramos throughout most of the fight. Barrios was able to slip Ramos’ punches to land two and three-punch combinations to the head and body up until the final bell.

The 26-year-old had shown more power and aggression leading up to the Ramos fight, having stopped three of his previous four opponents.

Barrios has become well-known to boxing fans in the Phoenix area, having fought all but one of his pro fights in Phoenix and nearby Glendale, where he currently resides. Barrios reportedly sold dozens of tickets to family and friends.

In his previous fight on September 16, Barrios knocked out Jeronil Borres of the Philippines in the second round.

Ramos, who resides in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, falls to 3-6-1. In his previous fight on February 10, Ramos lost to Adrian Alvarado by unanimous decision.

The 21-year-old has now lost his last four bouts.

The fight was part of a Del Sol Boxing Promotions card.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

