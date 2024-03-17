William Zepeda Delivers Brutal Body Attack, Halts Maxi Hughes After Four Rounds In WBA/IBF Title Eliminator

William Zepeda (29-0, 25 knockouts) poses after making weight for his March 16 WBA/IBF title eliminator versus England's Maxi Hughes in Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions

LAS VEGAS –William Zepeda sent a savage message to the rest of the field in the lightweight division.

The high-octane contender overwhelmed England’s Maxi Hughes to advance to the top of the rankings. A barrage of body punches forced Hughes’ corner to pull their charge after the fourth round of their DAZN main event Saturday from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

With the win, Zepeda became the mandatory challenger both with the WBA and IBF. The 27-year-old Mexican southpaw already held that position with the WBC headed into the fight.

“Thirty different camps. Thirty different wins,” Zepeda told DAZN’s Chris Mannix after his latest win.

Zepeda applied his signature pressure in the opening round, though not with immediate results. Hughes put his infighting skills to use as he stood in the pocket and managed to slip most of the incoming. A left to the body by Hughes was an honest effort to remind Zepeda that he was here to fight.

Zepeda changed that in a big way in round two.

Alternating chants of ‘Mexico’ and ‘Yorkshire’ motivated both fighters to stand and deliver. It perfectly played into Zepeda’s lethal hands. The Ring’s No. 5-rated lightweight consistently tagged Hughes to the body, often mixed in with uppercuts. Hughes, No. 9 at 135, took the shots well but was already at a power deficit on paper. In reality, he didn’t have anything to force Zepeda to take a backwards step.

Referee David Fields observed Hughes’ body language at the end of a brutal third round. Zepeda continued with his body attack. A right hook by the Mexican southpaw landed just under the left elbow of Hughes, who was forced in a defensive shell.

Zepeda stayed the course in round four. Hughes tried in vain to find separation between the two but Zepeda refused to let him off the hook—literally. A constant barrage of body shots took its toll on Hughes, who was slowed to a crawl and his offense all but nonexistent.

A long hard look was given to Hughes by both Fields and the ringside physician. A brief discussion concluded with Fields waving his arms to signal the end of the fight.

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

