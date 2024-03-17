William Zepeda-Maxi Hughes LIVE Undercard Results From Las Vegas

Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 9 knockouts) celebrates his 2nd round knockout of Marquice Weston on March 16 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Photo Credit: Cris Esquerda, Golden Boy Promotions

LAS VEGAS — Tristan Kalkreuth made the most of his first fight under the sport’s reigning Trainer of the Year.

The streaking cruiserweight prospect picked up his sixth consecutive win after a second-round knockout of Marquice Weston. A left hook by Kalkreuth (13-1, 9 knockouts) forced Weston (15-3-1, 8 KOs) to a knee. Referee Raul Caiz called a halt the contest at 1:33 of round two Saturday from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Kalkreuth recently aligned with the training team headed by Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, The Ring 2023 Trainer of the Year.

Joel Iriarte capped a big week in best possible way. The 20-year-old welterweight earned his first pro win just days after signing with Golden Boy Promotions. Iriarte stopped Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2, 0 knockouts) in the second round of their DAZN opener.

A flurry of punches by Iriarte (1-0, 1 KO) left Carguacundo out on his feet. The sequence prompted the end at 1:26 of round two.

Headlining the show, William Zepeda and Maxi Hughes meet in a WBA/IBF lightweight title eliminator. Mexico’s Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) is the Ring’s No. 5-rated 135-pound contender. Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs) is No. 9 at lightweight.

UNDERCARD BOUTS STILL TO COME

Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12 KOs), Austin, Texas, 134.8 pounds vs. Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KOs), Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 135 pounds—10 rounds, lightweight

Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs), Los Angeles via Wichita Falls, Texas, 159.6 pounds vs. Jose Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KOs), Reynosa, Mexico, 160 pounds—10 rounds, middleweight

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

