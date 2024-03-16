William Zepeda: Maxi Hughes is dangerous, but we will win the fight

William Zepeda (29-0, 25 knockouts) and Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) stare down after both weighed in for their March 16 WBA/IBF lightweight title eliminator. Photo Credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy

The boyhood dream of fighting in Las Vegas is now a reality for William Zepeda.

Now he awaits the opportunity to fight for a world title belt.

Before that takes place, Zepeda must get past Maxi Hughes Saturday night in a world title elimination bout at the Chelsea Ballroom inside The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 12-round bout will stream live on DAZN (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, Zepeda weighed in at 133.8 pounds. Hughes came in at 134.6 pounds.

Zepeda (29-0, 25 knockouts), who resides in San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, will be fighting for the first time in his pro career in Las Vegas. The clash against Hughes could not have more at stake as it is an IBF and WBA world title elimination bout. Zepeda and Hughes are currently rated No. 5 and 9, respectively, by The Ring.

The 27-year-old may be the favorite going into the Hughes fight, but Zepeda is not overlooking his opponent, considering Hughes as nothing to lose and everything to gain, should he defeat Zepeda.

“We all know that Maxi Hughes is a very dangerous opponent,” Zepeda told The Ring Thursday afternoon. “He has a lot of experience and knows how to move about the ring. We will do our best to find a rhythm in the fight, and win the fight, round by round.”

Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs), who resides in Rossington, England, last fought on July 15, losing by majority decision to George Kambosos, Jr. in a fight several media members and boxing insiders thought Hughes did enough to win.

Zepeda is coming off a sixth round knockout win over Mercito Gesta in his last fight on September 16. In his previous fight on April 29, Zepeda dropped Jaime Arboleda multiple times before ending matters in the second round.

Despite his aggressive and fan-friendly style, Zepeda has improved his skill-set, adding different facets. The southpaw not only relies on his power, but can box and outbox his opponents in an attempt to break down his opponents.

Zepeda understands knockouts and aggression sell and appease most fight fans, but has also taken into account being smart and becoming a more well-rounded fighter as he faces the top fighters in the lightweight division.

“We work hard to get better in the gym,” said Zepeda, who is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and managed by Jaime Picos. “Boxing is a contact sport. There are a lot of emotions involved, but fights are won by fighting intelligently and fighting to your strengths. Fighting with heart is great, but, ultimately, winning is important.”

A win over Hughes could put Zepeda in a position to fight for a world title belt in his next fight. Zepeda and De La Hoya have been adamant about fighting newly-crowned WBC world titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

Zepeda hopes a fight can be finalized against Stevenson and is willing to move up in weight to make that fight a reality.

“We have already talked to my team about that,” said Zepeda. “(Golden Boy Promotions President) Eric Gomez told me that it’s an obligation to make that fight happen. That fight can be made, if not this year, then next year. If he decides to move up in weight, then I can go up to 140 pounds so we could make that fight happen.”

Zepeda has taken in the atmosphere of fight week festivities in Vegas, but understands that he has a job at hand. The bigger platforms and larger purses, especially in Las Vegas, await as long as he wins Saturday night.

A date against Stevenson or another world titleholder could be in the cards in the near future. Zepeda is grateful and hopes to pass and make the most of the opportunity against Hughes.

“I have to thank Golden Boy Promotions. After signing with them, I’ve been given test after test, and I’ve succeeded in each one.

“Now I’m here fighting in Las Vegas. It has been a dream of mine since I was a boy to fight in Las Vegas. Now the opportunity could be there for me to one day fight for a world title belt. I know that’s going to happen.

“The best is yet to come for me.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

