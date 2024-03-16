Junior featherweight Danny Barrios looks to make a name for himself in his Phoenix hometown

Photo from Team Barrios

With the amount of boxing taking place in the Phoenix area lately, junior featherweight prospect Danny Barrios hopes to make a name for himself.

Barrios will face Brayan Ramos Armenta Saturday night at the Celebrity Theatre in his hometown of Phoenix. The six-round bout will be part of a Del Sol Promotions card.

At Friday’s weigh-in, Barrios weighed in at 123 pounds. Ramos came in at 122.5 pounds.

“I’m going to show you how great I am,” Barrios stated in a video posted Thursday on his social media accounts.

The 26-year-old Barrios (14-0, 5 knockouts), who resides in nearby Glendale, has fought modest opposition thus far. Barrios has gained a significant following in the area, where dozens of family members, friends, and fans purchase tickets to watch him fight in person.

All but one of his pro fights have taken place in Phoenix or Glendale.

In his last fight on September 16, Barrios knocked out Jeronil Borres of the Philippines in the second round. In his previous fight on July 1, Barrios defeated journeyman Roberto Pucheta by decision over eight one-sided rounds.

In recent fights, Barrios has shown more power and aggression, having stopped three of his last four bouts.

Barrios is trained by Jesus Ramos, Sr., who is the father of junior middleweight contender Jesus Ramos, and is managed by Gabriel Balderrama.

Armenta (3-5-1), who resides in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, lost by unanimous decision to Adrian Alvarado in his last bout on February 10. The 21-year-old has lost his last three fights since defeating Gerardo Valenzuela Munoz in December 2022.

In junior lightweight action, Jesus Ibarra (15-2, 7 KOs) of Apache Junction, Arizona will square off against Akeem Jackson in a six-round bout.

Ibarra has lost back-to-back fights, with the first defeat coming by knockout at the hands of Demler Zamora on March 25 of last year.

Jackson (6-7, 5 KOs), who resides in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has lost five of his last six fights, with four of the losses coming by knockout.

Junior bantamweight Erick Gutierrez (5-0, 1 KO) of Yuma, Arizona will face Phoenix’s Marke D’Angelo Garcia in a six-round bout.

Garcia (10-1, 7 KOs) has not fought since a first round knockout win over Rigo Cruz Cebreros in May 2021.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

