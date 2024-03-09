Jairo Noriega wins unanimous decision over Azael Villar in Nicaragua

Jairo Noriega (right) lands a straight right on Angel Moreno (left) in their EBU European flyweight title bout on May 20, 2022 - Photo by Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

Jairo Noriega sent out a statement to the other 108-pound fighters in the division.

Noriega defeated fringe contender Azael Villar by unanimous decision Friday night at Casino Pharaohs in Managua, Nicaragua. Scores were 117-111, 117-111, and 116-112 for Delgado, who improved to 14-0, 3 knockouts.

Villar was the aggressor from the opening bell, but Noriega kept a high guard. Noriega would utilize the ring to fight on the outside, but would feint or initiate exchanges, focusing on the body of Villar.

There were solid exchanges between the two during the middle rounds, but it was Noriega who did the best work, connecting on one or two punches, and then moving out of Villar’s punching range. Villar continued to walk Noriega down against the ropes, but Noriega still kept a high guard, with a few punches thrown by Villar connecting. Noriega would spin off the ropes, connect, and move away from Villar.

Villar finally attacked the body during the 10th round. When he did so, that allowed Noriega to counter to the head of Villar. Noriega finished strong, while Villar looked frustrated and discouraged during the final round.

Noriega, who resides in Villarreal, Spain, previously fought on June 16, defeating journeyman Gerardo Larios by decision over eight one-sided rounds. In May 2022, Noriega dropped Angel Moreno twice en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The 31-year-old will be fighting outside Spain for the first time in his pro career.

Villar, who resides in Panama City, Panama, falls to 20-3-4, 15 KOs. The 29-year-old has now lost two of his last four fights.

In the co-feature, junior flyweight Eveling Ortega of Managua defeated Yanissa Castrellon by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, and 78-74 for Ortega, who improved to 7-5, 2 KOs.

The fight was a rematch of their December 1 fight, which Castrellon won by unanimous decision.

Castrellon, who resides in Guatemala City, falls to 4-2.

Fringe strawweight contender Edwin Cano Hernandez of Mexico improved to 12-2-1, 3 KOs, stopping Honduras’ Gerardo Sanchez (9-2, 5 KOs) at 2:31 of the seventh round.

Welterweight prospect Harvin Aguirre of Nicaragua stopped Panama’s Josue Alvarado (4-2, 1 KO) in the third round. Aguirre is now 10-0, 7 KOs.

The card was promoted by All Star Boxing and streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States and on ESPN Knockout in Latin America.

