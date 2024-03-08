Ismail Madrimov dominates Magomed Kurbanov to fifth-round TKO, wins vacant WBA 154-pound title

Israil Madrimov lands one of the many lead left hooks he used to breakdown Magomed Kurbanov during their WBA 154-pound title bout on the Knockout Chaos boxing card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

All that MRI business that put Ismail Madrimov’s showdown with Magomed Kurbanov in jeopardy earlier this week obviously did not weigh on the mind of The Ring’s No. 6-rated junior middleweight as Madrimov dominated the unbeaten Russian to a fifth-round stoppage on the Joshua-Ngannou undercard on Friday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) picked up the recently vacated WBA 154-pound title with the one-sided victory, his most impressive performance in the pro ranks. The 29-year-old former amateur star from Uzbekistan took command of the bout from the opening bell, backing up Kurbanov (25-1, 13 KOs) with stiff jabs and landing straight rights to the body and head.

Madrimov gradually increased his smart pressure with each round, taking chances with leaping lead left hooks as early as Round 2. The aggression made the usually bullish Kurbanov hesitant for much of the fight, although the 28-year-old Dagestani attempted to protect himself with an ineffective should-roll defense in Round 3 and tried to get his jab and right hand going in Round 4.

Madrimov, who has been coached by American trainer Joel Diaz in Indio, California since his pro debut in November 2018, went for the kill in Round 5, stunning and backing Kurbanov up with leaping hooks. Right hands to the body softened Kurbanov up as he retreated into a corner. But it was monster overhand right to the head while Kurbanov was against the ropes with 40 seconds remaining in the round that prompted referee Steve Gray to jump in and halt the bout. Kurbanov wasn’t dropped but he was badly hurt and only the ropes kept him up.

There was no protest from Kurbanov, who had been in The Ring’s 154-pound rankings but was dropped following controversial decisions over Liam Smith in 2021 and Michael Soro last May.

“Great feeling, you know,” Madrimov said during his post-fight interview. “Since 2018, I’m wanting this title. This belt is coming to Uzbekistan.

“This is my first title. I need four belts. Doesn’t matter the champion. Who wants it?”

Who indeed. Tim Tszyu, The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior middleweight, holds the WBO belt. Sebastian Fundora (No. 3) will battle Serhii Bohachuk (No. 10) for the vacant WBC title on March 30. Any matchup combination with Madrimov would create fireworks.

Madrimov’s co-promoter Eddie Hearn called him the new Gennadiy Golovkin (high praise) and announced that he wants to bring the dynamic junior middleweight back in the summer.

