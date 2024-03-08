Jairo Noriega and Azael Villar clash with a junior flyweight title shot in sight

Jairo Noriega (right) lands a straight right on Angel Moreno (left) in their EBU European flyweight title bout on May 20, 2022 - Photo by Ian Walton/Matchroom Boxing

A lot is on the line for tonight’s clash between Azael Villar and Jairo Noriega.

Villar and Noriega will square off at Casino Pharaohs in Managua, Nicaragua. The 12-round bout will headline an All Star Boxing card that will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States and on ESPN Knockout throughout Latin America (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Villar weighed in at 107 pounds. Noriega came in at 107.2 pounds.

The Villar-Noriega fight is a compelling clash between junior flyweight contenders. Promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr. believes the winner could be in line to face one of the world titleholders in the division at a later date.

“The main event is a good fight,” Zabala told The Ring Thursday morning. “Both fighters are rated by the WBC, WBO and WBA. The winner, without a doubt, at the doorstep of a world title fight.”

Villar (20-2-4, 15 knockouts) defeated Ricardo Astuvilca by unanimous decision in his last bout on December 1. In his previous fight on August 4, Villar fought to a split-decision draw against Gerado Zapata.

Both fights took place in his hometown of Panama City, Panama.

Prior to the Zapata fight, the 29-year-old Villar was stopped in the seventh round by Ayumu Hanada of Japan.

Noriega (13-0, 3 KOs), who resides in Villarreal, Spain, last fought on June 16, defeating journeyman Gerardo Larios by decision over eight one-sided rounds. In his previous fight in May 2022, Noriega dropped Angel Moreno twice en route to a unanimous decision victory in an European title bout.

The 31-year-old will be fighting outside Spain for the first time in his pro career.

In the co-feature, female junior flyweights Eveling Ortega (6-5, 2 KOs) of Managua will face Guatemala’s Yanissa Castrellon (4-1) in an eight-round bout.

Tonight’s fight between Ortega and Castrellon was a rematch of their December 1 clash, which Castrellon won by unanimous decision.

In strawweight action, Gerardo Sanchez (9-1, 5 KOs) of Honduras will square off against Mexico’s Edwin Cano Hernandez (11-2-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Harvin Aguirre (9-0, 6 KOs), who is originally from Nicaragua and now resides in Panama, will face Josue Alvarado (4-1, 1 KO) of Panama in an eight-round bout.

