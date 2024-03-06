Yoenis Tellez-Joseph Jackson Headlines Most Valuable Prospects VI, April 26 In Orlando

Official fight poster for April 26 CELSIUS®-sponsored Most Valuable Prospects VI event in Orlando, Florida.

Yoenis Tellez will step up in class and stature.

The Ring has confirmed that the Texas-based Cuban will headline Most Valuable Promotions’ (MVP) Most Valuable Prospects VI show. Tellez will face fellow unbeaten 154-pounder Joseph Jackson in a scheduled 10-round DAZN main event on April 26 from Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The venue has served as the official headquarters for the CELSIUS®-sponsored series since its inception last May.

Tellez (7-0, 6 knockouts) is coming off a 2023 Knockout of the Year candidate when he iced Livan Navarro in the tenth and final round. Their bout served in supporting capacity to Jake Paul’s first-round knockout of Andre August on a December 15 DAZN-aired MVP show from Orlando.

North Carolina’s Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) has knocked out five of his last six opponents ahead of his MVProspects debut.

The evening’s co-feature pits series regulars Benigno Aguilar and Alexander Rios in an eight-round lightweight rematch.

Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs), a 24-year-old from Crescent City, Florida, defeated Rios (8-1, 3 KOs) via six-round, split decision on the October 27 Amanda Serrano-Danila Ramos DAZN show at this very location.

“Coming off MVP’s latest record-breaking event in Puerto Rico (on March 2 in San Juan), we are excited to return to Orlando for our next Most Valuable Prospects event,” MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul told The Ring in a provided statement.

“Continuing to shine the spotlight on boxing’s best young talents is a core tenant of MVP, and we look forward to welcoming back Yoenis Tellez, Benigno Aguilar, and Alexander Rios to the series’ sixth installment following their sensational performances on previous Most Valuable Prospects iterations over the last year.”

Aguilar was recently held to a draw versus Corey Marksman in a spirited six-round regional rivalry clash. Their entertaining slugfest appeared on the MVProspects V undercard this past February 2. There were initial efforts to push for a rematch on this card. Circumstances dictated that Aguilar would instead face Rios a second time.

Rios returned to the win column this past weekend. The 23-year-old from Saint Cloud, Florida by way of Bayamon, P.R. outpointed Marcello Williams over six rounds on March 2 in Tampa.

Also confirmed for the card, rising featherweights Jan Paul Rivera (8-0, 5 KOs) and David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs) meet in a scheduled six-round contest. Rivera is a 22-year-old former amateur standout from Salinas, P.R who returns to the Central Florida region after three straight wins in the Dominican Republic.

Tickets for the event will go on sale March 11 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com. MVP confirmed that additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

