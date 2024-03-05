Chris Billam-Smith, Richard Riakporhe Satisfy Terms With WBO, On Course For Title Fight Rematch

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe interviewed after their July 2019 meeting In London, won by Riakporhe via split decision.

A previously agreed-to cruiserweight title fight rematch can now avoid a purse bid hearing.

The Ring has confirmed that all terms were satisfied with the World Boxing Organization (WBO) for the ordered Chris Billam-Smith-Richard Riakporhe mandatory title fight. The familiar rivals remain on course to meet again later this spring at a location to be determined in either London or Bournemouth, England.

Two football stadiums remain the leading candidates to land the clash: Selhurst Park, home to the Crystal Palace Football Club in Croydon, London; and Vitality Stadium, home to AFC Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 knockouts), The Ring’s No.3 cruiserweight, hails from Bournemouth, where he has appeared for his last four contests. Riakporhe is from Walworth, a southeastern London district less than ten miles from Selhurst Park.

The order from the WBO was surprising, given confirmation from BOXXER—who promotes both boxers—that terms were previously reached for the anticipated rematch.

The bout will serve as the opportunity for Billam-Smith to avenge his lone career defeat. Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs), No. 6 at 200, won via ten-round split decision in their July 2019 meeting of unbeaten prospects at London’s The O2.

Billam-Smith has won ten in a row since that night. The 33-year-old reached a career pinnacle in an upset win over then-unbeaten WBO cruiserweight titlist Lawrence Okolie (19-1, 14 KOs; No. 5 at 200) last May 27 at Vitality Stadium. Billam-Smith scored three knockdowns en route to claiming his first major pro title.

One successful defense has followed, an eighth-round stoppage of Poland’s Mateusz Masternak last December 10 at ‘The BIC’ (Bournemouth International Center). The Shane McGuigan-trained Billam-Smith trailed on two of three scorecards before he rallied and forced Masternak to quit due to a rib injury at the start of the eighth round.

Riakporhe was initially poised for an equally notable 2023 campaign, only for his career to land in a holding pattern.

The 34-year-old Londoner began the year with a fourth-round knockout of former WBO titlist Krzysztof Glowacki last January 21 in Manchester. It was later learned that Glowacki tested positive for a banned substance, for which he was dealt a four-year ban.

A path was created for Riakporhe to challenge for his first major title, versus The Ring cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs), who also holds the IBF belt. Their IBF-ordered championship was scheduled for a purse bid hearing when the two sides failed to reach terms. Riakporhe’s team to pull their charge from the process on the morning of the session.

Just one fight has since followed, a second-round knockout of Dylan Bregeon last November 18 in Wolverhampton.

Riakporhe will now enter his first career title fight and armed with the opportunity to once again best his countryman.

