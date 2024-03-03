Jonathan Gonzalez outpoints Rene Santiago, retains WBO 108-pound title

Jonathan Gonzalez, The Ring's No. 1-rated junior flyweight and WBO titleholder.

Johnathan Gonzalez defended and solidified the WBO junior flyweight title with a unanimous decision over game Rene Santiago on the Amanda Serrano-Nina Meinke undercard on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Gonzalez (28-3-1, 14 KOs), The Ring’s No. 1-rated junior flyweight, won by scores of 117-11, 116-112 and 115-113. It was a tit-for-tat tactical battle that Gonzalez earned by being the aggressor throughout, although his fellow Puerto Rican landed the cleaner punches in the majority of rounds. The DAZN commentary team agreed that the close 115-113 tally was more indicative of the fight than the other two official scorecards.

Gonzalez, who hadn’t fought since an impressive title defense against Shokichi Iwata in November 2022, had to fight off ring rust as well as Santiago (12-4, 9 KOs), who picked up the WBO interim title during the 32-year-old southpaw’s absence from the ring.

Gonzalez had significant fights scheduled in Asia last year, but visa issues and sickness dashed those bouts, which included a showdown with unified Ring Magazine champion Kenshiro Teraji in Japan.

Gonzalez wasn’t happy with the how the fight went but gave Santiago credit for his effort.

“He’s a warrior,” Gonzalez said. “He caught me with some good punches, but he did not hurt me.”

The Bronx native said his goal is still to unify major titles, either vs. Teraji or The Ring’s No. 2-rated junior flyweight Sivenathi Nontshinga, the IBF beltholder.

Also, on the Serrano-Meinke undercard, teenage actor Jaron Walton was held to a four-round majority draw in his second pro bout against Joshua Torres (1-1-1), of Simi Valley, California, who was 15 years older than the famous Gen-Zer.

Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO), an Atlanta native who had regional amateur experience before focusing on his acting career, looked about as green as you’d expect a 17-year-old actor with one pro bout under his belt to look. The southpaw was busier than Torres, but also missed a lot of his shots and appeared anxious at times. Walton, who featherweight who has major roles in popular series Euphoria, Utopia and The Umbrella Acedmy, admitted “the moment got the best of me.” The San Juan crowd booed much of the fight and the 39-37 (Walton), 38-38, 38-38 scores.

However, the crowd was treated to a competitive women’s junior bantamweight four-rounder won by local hero Krystal Rosado (3-0, 1 KO), who is advised by Serrano, and L.A.’s game Gloria Munguilla (5-1), who took the fight to the talented former amateur standout despite being 11 years older. Munguilla appeared to outwork Rosado in the opening and final round, but the San Juan native landed the harder, cleaner punches in Rounds 2 and 3 even when she was on the back foot. Rosado won by scores of 40-36 (twice) and 38-38.

