Dave Apolinario overcomes knockdown, scores fourth round TKO of Tanes Ongjunta in Tokyo

Filipino flyweight contender Dave Apolinario overcame a knockdown to score a fourth round stoppage of Thai fighter Tanes Ongjunta on Thursday at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Apolinario (20-0, 14 knockouts) capitalized on Ongjunta’s apparent fatigue, landing a decisive straight left that sent the Thai boxer to the canvas. Although Ongjunta (12-2, 6 KOs) beat the count, the southpaw Apolinario seized the opportunity, unleashing a barrage of power shots that culminated in a final right uppercut, forcing referee Yuki Fukuchi to halt the bout at the 1:44 mark of their 8-round scheduled bout.

The win sets up Apolinario, the no. 1 rated WBA contender at 112 pounds, for a shot at the WBA 112-pound title, which is currently held by Seigo Yuri Akui. Apolinario, 25, is co-promoted by Sanman Promotions and Ohashi Promotions.

Despite his high ranking, the fight wasn’t without drama.

Apolinario survived a scare in the third round, as he was caught by a well-timed right from Ongjunta, depositing him on the canvas. Both fighters then engaged in heated exchanges, with Ongjunta maintaining pressure in the center of the ring. A clash of heads towards the end of the third round resulted in a cut for Ongjunta.

Apolinario of General Santos City, Philippines secured the vacant IBO world flyweight title by defeating South African Gideon Buthelezi (23-6, 5 KOs) in 2022. With such an impressive record and ranking, it seems inevitable that Apolinario is due for a shot at a world title.

Ongjunta, 31, suffered his second loss, with his previous defeat coming at the hands of Filipino Adrian Lerasan (13-5, 6 KOs), whom Apolinario defeated in 2019. Despite this setback, Ongjunta boasts a decorated amateur background, representing Thailand twice in the Southeast Asian games and winning silver medals on both occasions. In his professional career, he faced former WBC light flyweight champion Suriyan Satori (61-14-1, 41 KOs), defeating the former world champion to claim the WBA Asia light flyweight title.