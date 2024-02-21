Tito Sanchez returns to action against Erik Ruiz in California on April 4

Tito Sanchez (right) unleashes a hook on Walter Santibanes - Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

After a career-best performance in December 2023, junior featherweight prospect Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) will return to perform in front of his hometown crowd in a 10-round fight against the tough Erik Ruiz (17-10-1) on April 4.

The 10-round main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

“I want to thank Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for giving me another opportunity to be fighting in my hometown on April 4,” said Tito Sanchez. “After the war I won back in December against Santibanes, I get to be the main event again against Erik Ruiz. I know that it will be another exciting fight, and I am inviting everyone to be there and to come and support. Don’t miss out and stay tuned.”

The 24-year-old Sanchez defeated Santibanes in a barnburner, taking a decision win over ten rounds in a grueling fight. Before that, he scored back-to-back stoppage wins over Carlos Caraballo and Jorge Sanchez in Puerto Rico and Panama, respectively.

“I’m here to show that even though I was away from boxing for 5 years, I still have the ability to train hard and put on a great fight for the fans,” said Erik Ruiz. “I don’t know much about my opponent, but what I do know is that he is going to have a very tough fight in front of him. The fans can expect an exciting, action-packed fight from the first round until the final bell.”

The 31-year-old Ruiz has lost four of his last five fights, all of them against unbeaten prospects such as Angelo Leo, Alan Picasso and Diego De La Hoya. A tough southpaw, Ruiz has never been stopped in his career so far.

