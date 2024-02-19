Wainwright weighs-in on the best upcoming fights (February 24-March 30)

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou pose at the press conference announcing their showdown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 8, 2023. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury fight was supposed to take place on Saturday before Fury was cut in sparring and the fight was postponed.

It was a major buzzkill but thankfully the battle for undisputed got rescheduled quickly for May 18.

However, it left us a little light in the schedule department. So, I took a look at what’s coming up over the next month or so and I present to you here the cards and bouts that have whetted my appetite.

Feb. 24, Ryogoku Kogugikan (Sumo Arena), Tokyo:

An excellent card featuring three world title fights with huge ramifications at bantamweight and junior bantamweight.

Alexandro Santiago vs. Junto Nakatani (The Ring’s No. 3-rated bantamweight vs. the No. 3-rated junior bantamweight)

This could well be each man’s proving ground. Santiago, a young veteran who claimed a world title at the second time of asking last summer, knows if he can upset the touted Nakatani that he’ll receive a lot of kudos and position himself for more big fights. While Nakatani, who has won world titles at 112 and 115, bids to add a title in a third weight class and is quite possibly headed for stardom. A clear winner would put forth an excellent case to be recognized as the premier bantamweight in the world.

Prediction: Nakatani UD

Takuma Inoue (No. 8 at bantamweight) vs. Jerwin Ancajas

Inoue is largely in his older brother Naoya’s considerable shadow, but he was able to win the WBA bantamweight last year. He puts it on the line for the first time after injury forced a postponement last fall. In Ancajas, he faces a former world beltholder at junior bantamweight, who tallied nine defenses, including a draw with Santiago but had issues with weight en route to twice losing to Fernando Martinez (UD 12/ UD 12). That saw him move up at 118 pounds. If Inoue is to try to emerge from his brother’s shadow, he needs to win this one and if Ancajas is to remain as a player in the upper echelons he can ill-afford a defeat here.

Prediction: Inoue UD

Kosei Tanaka (No. 5 at junior bantamweight) vs. Christian Bacasegua

Tanaka will be looking to become a four-weight world titleholder having come up short against the brilliant Kazuto Ioka (TKO 8) in December 2020. He’s rebounded with four wins while waiting for his opportunity. It comes against a largely unknown Mexican. However, the 26-year-old Mexicali native is riding a nine-fight win streak since he last lost in September 2019. This is still a big leap in class for him on away terrain.

Prediction: Tanaka TKO 8

March 2, Turning Stone Hotel & Casino, Verona, New York:

Top Rank are deeply invested the featherweight division promoting the likes of WBO titlist Rafael Espinoza, Robeisy Ramirez and Ring Prospect of The Year Bruce Carrington and their offering is a pair of featherweight title fights and an Intriguing looking welterweight clash.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Reiya Abe (No. 2 vs. No. 5 featherweights)

Lopez puts his IBF title on the line against his mandatory Abe. Venado has come into his own since winning the title in Josh Warrington’s (MD 12) hometown and then eviscerating Michael Conlan (TKO 5) also in his opponent’s backyard and then showing toughness to beat Joet Gonzalez (UD 12). Meanwhile, Abe, 30, has gone about his business in Japan, winning the nation national title and, most recently, showing he can compete at world level by dominating hard-charging but admittedly faded former two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez. Although Venado is clearly favored and is a sizable betting favorite (1/7 +700) it figures to be an absorbing contest.

Prediction: Lopez UD 12

Otabek Kholmatov vs. Raymond Ford

Kholmatov entered the featherweight title picture when he beat up Thomas Patrick Ward (TKO 5) in March 2023. Since then, the heavy-handed Uzbek has had to be patient. While Ford is a southpaw slickster and should make for an interesting style match up. Ford was a talented amateur and after a slow start to the professional side of the sport he’s found his way besting unbeaten pair Edward Vazquez (SD 10), Ricard Medina (UD 10) and winning a lopsided decision over former junior featherweight titlist Diego Magdaleno (UD12). Will Kholmatov be too strong or Ford too skilled?

Prediction: Kholmatov TKO 10

Brian Norman vs. Janelson Bocachica

Norman worked his way up often fighting in Mexico away from the bright lights. More recently the unbeaten 23-year-old dominated Quinton Randall (UD 10) in a battle of unbeaten fighters. In the other corner, the once-promising Bocachica won his first 17 fights before drawing with Shinard Bunch (D 10). He has suffered back-to-back loses to Roiman Villa (UD 8) and Alberto Palmetta (UD 10). It’s another important step for Norman, while the Detroit native’s career is on the line if he isn’t to slip into the role of journeyman.

Prediction: Norman UD 10

March 8, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

This will be the third show from Saudi Arabia. It will be topped by Anthony Joshua-Francis Ngannou, which should get plenty of attention as well as a heavyweight showdown with future world title implications and an featherweight title fight.

Anthony Joshua (No. 2 heavyweight) vs. Francis Ngannou

Joshua pieced his career together with three wins in 2023. However, he is waiting to face his countryman Fury, if victorious against Usyk, in what would be a mega fight. With that in mind, he decided to take on the man, who dropped and ran Fury close last fall. It will be Ngannou’s second foray into professional boxing. It figures to be interesting for the first three-rounds and if Ngannou can land something significant it could become particularly interesting. However, it also presents Joshua with the opportunity to send a message to Fury and the rest of the heavyweight division if he put on a spectacular performance.

Prediction: Joshua TKO 7

Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker (No. 3 vs. No. 4)

It took Zhang over a decade to get a fight of note and then he gave Filip Hrgovic all he could handle losing a controversial 12-round unanimous decision. That affirmed that the huge Chinese southpaw belonged and then he twice took out the hard-charging Joe Joyce (TKO 6/ KO 3). He’s had to watch from the sidelines as his fellow heavyweights fight in Saudi. Now he has his chance. In the opposite corner will be Parker, who looked to be on the downside after being stopped by Joyce (KO 11) in a war. To his credit, he rebounded with four wins last year, including a dominant decision over Deontay Wilder (UD 12). Those wins helped earn Parker The Ring’s 2023 Comeback of The Year award. Parker isn’t resting on his laurels and will look to double down on his momentum in what promises to be a fun fight.

Prediction: Zhang KO 8

Rey Vargas (No. 3 featherweight) vs. Nick Ball

Vargas claimed the WBC junior featherweight in England and made five defenses in the U.S., notably outboxing Azat Hovhannisyan (UD 12) and Tomoki Kameda (UD 12). The Mexican spent over two years without fighting due to a fractured foot and then Covid. He showed his class in besting Mark Magsayo (SD 12) to annex the WBC featherweight title. The opportunity came to become a three-weight world champion when he moved up to junior lightweight but lost for the first time in his career to O’Shaquie Foster (UD 12). Meanwhile the all-action Ball has improved as he’s progressed and earnt his mandatory shot at Vargas by beating Ludumo Lamati (TKO 12) and Isaac Dogboe (UD 12). Another interesting style match up, between the tall, unorthodox champion and the relentless pressure of the small Brit. Could this be about timing for Ball, who has been active and improved, while Vargas has grown older and not fought in over a year.

Prediction: Ball MD 12

March 16, The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas:

Golden Boy and Lou DiBella are working together for an IBF/ WBA lightweight title eliminator that will have huge implications in the division.

William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes (No. 5 vs. No. 9 lightweights)

Zepeda won his first 22 fights in Mexico. After signing with Golden Boy, the opposition became more sturdy but so did the statement wins. Zepeda fights at a 100 miles an hour and hits hard; he’s been a nightmare for all he’s faced and there is a clambering for him to face the best at lightweight. He’s inching his way towards them but is the type of fighter who will have to become a mandatory challenger. The good news this is an IBF/ WBA eliminator. His opponent is the tough luck Hughes, whose early career didn’t look like he’d amount to much. However, he was able to keep plugging away and reel seven big wins which turned his career around. The 33-year-old felt unlucky against George Kambosos Jr. last summer and is determined to not just come to Las Vegas to see the sights.

Prediction: Zepeda TKO 9

March 23 Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England:

A step-up fight for Smith, who will be fighting a faded former three-time world title challenger, in his homecoming. A win would solidify his position at 140-pounds.

Dalton Smith vs. Jose Zepeda

Smith was a good amateur, who was on Team GB. His early professional career was something of a slow burn until the 27-year-old won British and Commonwealth titles. He wants to add the European title by facing domestic rival Adam Azim but first he’s elected to get some international seasoning against the Mexican-American veteran. Zepeda is coming off loses to Regis Prograis (KO 11) in a WBC title shot and, most recently, Richardson Hitchins (UD 12). The 34-year-old sharpshooter’s career at the highest level is on the line in this crossroads fight.

Prediction: Smith UD 12

March 29, Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona:

A can’t miss all-action fight between two former Emanuel Navarrete opponents looking to get another world title shot, along with the emerging Muratalla.

Oscar Valdez (No. 7 junior lightweight) vs. Liam Wilson

Since Valdez turned professional over a decade ago, he’s regularly thrilled us with exciting, blood and guts fights. That’s not to say he has achieved a lot, he’s a two-weight world champion. He was trying to regain a version of the junior lightweight title last year but was beaten by Emanuel Navarrete. In that loss it looked as though the proud Mexican had perhaps lost a little of his fast ball. How much does he have left at this point? Wilson figures to help us find out. His coming of age moment came against the aforementioned Navarrete, who he dropped and have more than he share of moments before succumbing in nine-rounds. He’s returned to the winners circle with a pair of wins since but not thrilled. This seems like a bout where the winner will stay relevant and the loser, if it’s not close, will drift away.

Prediction: Valdez TKO 9

Raymond Muratalla (No. 7 lightweight) vs. Agustin Quintana

Muratalla won two fights and greatly impressed in his 2023 campaign, breaking through from prospect to contender. Quintana is largely unknown outside his native Argentina. However, he has won the South American title but shouldn’t present too many issues for Muratalla, who is zeroing in on a world title shot later this year/ early 2025. What may be interesting is how Muratalla looks and how he gets the job done.

Prediction: Muratalla KO 5

March 30, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas:

PBC kick off their Prime deal with a Pay-Per-View offering in Sin City.

Tim Tszyu (No. 1 junior middleweight) vs. Keith Thurman

Tszyu had been lined up to face then undisputed champion Jermell Charlo in January 2023. ‘Mell was injured the fight was postponed and later cancelled. Tszyu didn’t lick his wounds, he sought out the toughest available challenges and showed a lot of improvement by stopping Tony Harrison (TKO 9), Carlos Ocampo (KO 1) and Brian Mendoza (UD 12). Now it’s time for Kostya Tszyu’s oldest son to return stateside and face the biggest name he’s faced yet. The big question is what does Thurman have left at this juncture? He’s fought just five times since 2015. His last fight was 25-months ago, this is his first at junior middleweight and he’s now 35. It’s a tough ask but if he can find his rhyme maybe he can cause Tszyu a few problems?

Prediction: Tszyu TKO 10

Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz (No. 3 lightweight)

Is Rolly’s bark worse than his bite? It looked like when he stepped up against Gervonta Davis, who inflicted a lone defeat. He was down on the scorecards and given a helping hand by Tony Weeks, who erroneously stopped Ismael Barroso in the ninth-round last year. Now, he’ll face “Pitbull” Cruz, who is jumping from 135-pounds to 140-pounds. Romero is sure to make for a lively press conference during the week but will be back it up against the uber aggressive Cruz?

Prediction: Cruz KO 6

Sebastian Fundora vs. Serhii Bohachuk (No. 3 vs. No. 10 junior middleweights)

If there’s a can’t miss fight on this list, here it is. Both guys only no one way and have excellent power but have shown their own vulnerabilities getting stopped in fights they were dominating. This looks like a shootout, don’t blink.

Prediction: Fundora KO 4

March 31, International Conference Hall, Nagoya:

A world title eliminator (Tomoki Kameda-Loreto Dlamini), two-world title fights and the beginning of the eight-man middleweight tournament.

Yudai Shigeoka vs. Melvin Jerusalem (No. 2 vs. No. 6 strawweights)

The elder of the two brothers, Yudai, will put his WBC belt on the line against Jerusalem, who previously held the WBO title. The rising star figures to be too good for the Filipino challenger but this wont be an easy fight.

Prediction: Shigeoka UD 12

Ginjiro Shigeoka (No. 3 strawweight) vs. ArAr Andales

The uber talented Ginjiro will also make the first defense of his IBF title against former world title challenger. The diminutive southpaw has impressed all since turning professional in 2018. This looks to be the next step as he notches up title defenses and potentially looks to unify in boxing’s smallest weight class.

Prediction: Shigeoka TKO 7

O2 Arena, London:

A match up of unbeaten heavyweights, who have a little needle between them and know if they’re to step up from domestic level they have to win.

Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Wardley is a late developer but has made up for lost time by stopping former world title challenger Eric Molina (KO 5) and then winning the British title by stopping Nathan Gorman (TKO 3). He continued to impress by stopping tough American Michael Polite Coffie (TKO 4) and then added the Commonwealth title to his growing list of hardware by taking the unbeaten record of David Adeleye (TKO 7). Meanwhile, Clarke, 32, was a standout amateur, who claimed bronze at the 2020 Olympics. He’s gone about his business beating European stalwarts Bodgan Dinu (RTD 2), Mariusz Wach (UD 10) and, most recently, Dave Allen (RTD 6). These two have circled each other and now will settle their difference in the main event of what promises to be an exciting fight that likely ends inside the distance.

Prediction: Clarke TKO 8

