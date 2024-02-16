Bryan Chevalier aims for a career-best win vs. Andres Cortes in Foster-Nova undercard

Another compelling chapter tonight between Puerto Rico and Mexico awaits Bryan Chevalier.

For the once-beaten junior lightweight, a win could put him closer to a world title shot.

Chevalier will face Andres Cortes at the Hulu Theatre inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between WBC junior lightweight titleholder O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova.

Both fights will air live on ESPN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 knockouts), who resides in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, last fought on July 12, stopping Ranfis Javier Encarnacion after the seventh round. Chevalier will face a fighter in Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs), a Mexican-American who resides in the Las Vegas area who has stopped four of his last six opponents.

The 29-year-old is up to the challenge and is confident he can win in front of a partisan crowd of Puerto-Rican Americans.

“I’m ready for this great challenge,” Chevalier told The Ring Wednesday. “This is a great battle between Mexico and Puerto Rico. I trained very hard for this fight. Madison Square Garden, which has seen many great fights, will be loud and I hope to send the fans home happy when I come out victorious.”

Chevalier has also displayed power and aggression in recent fights as well, having stopped six of his last seven opponents, including former world title challenger Cesar Juarez and fringe contender Carlos Zambrano.

Having run a string of 12 consecutive victories since losing by knockout to Alcides Santiago in June 2017, Chevalier has gained more confidence and has improved on his skill-set. He believes all the pressure is on Cortes to remain unbeaten.

“I was an unbeaten prospect, and the loss taught me a lot,” said Chevalier, who is promoted by Miguel Cotto Promotions. “I don’t have that pressure anymore on maintaining my ‘0.’ Cortes has more pressure since he’s unbeaten.”

Puerto Rico has a rich boxing history, which includes the likes of Carlos Ortiz, Wilfredo Benitez, Wilfredo Gomez, Cotto, Felix Trinidad, amongst others. Chevalier is eager to add his name to the impressive list of world titleholders to come from the small island nation.

“They are great fighters who created their own legacy,” said Chevalier. “I just want to take advantage of the opportunities that come my way. I want to create and make my own legacy in this sport.”

The winner of tonight’s clash could enter the top 10 of a very deep 130-pound division. A lot is on the line in this evenly-matched fight.

Chevalier has overcome obstacles to get to this point of his career. A win could lead Chevalier to a fight against Emanuel Navarrete, the current WBO world titleholder at 130 pounds. Navarrete could be moving up in weight later this year, as it is rumored, but that is not stopping Chevalier from pursuing a fight against Navarrete.

“I don’t know what Navarrete is going to do, but that is a fight I most want. I want the biggest test and he is the best fighter at 130 pounds. I want that world title shot against him.

“After this fight (against Cortes), I want to fight the best at 130 pounds, including Navarrete. I’m going to keep working hard. Styles make fights and I think my style compliments those in the division. I want that shot at the world title.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper.

