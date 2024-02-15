Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 15-21

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, February 15 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Perez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Diaz returns to the area of his childhood home of South El Monte in a 10-round clash trying to remain in the mix for a title bout after suffering a cancelation last year due to COVID-like symptoms.

Also on this card:

Eric Tudor vs. Luis Caraballo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Jorge Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Joshua Garcia vs. Eric Lozada – junior lightweight – 4 rounds

Sasha Tudor vs. Josias Gonzalez – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Thursday, February 15 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Jordan Panthen vs. Adam Diu Abdulhamid – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Denise Moran vs. Julie Metzner – women’s featherweight – 4 rounds

Jaime Cerna vs. Stephen Martinez – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

William Simpson vs. Peter Gonzalez – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Thursday, February 15 – Soboba Casino, San Jacinto, Calif.

Tsotne Rogava vs. John Shipman – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Jimmie Nunez vs. Kenekuk De La Rosa – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Nilo Guerrero vs. Dan Hernandez – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

William King vs. David Reyes – lightweight – 4 rounds

Friday, February 16 – Madison Square Garden Theater, New York

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

“Ice Water” Foster will be putting his WBC belt at stake in this risky proposition against the always dangerous “El Super” Nova. Should he win, Foster will stretch his unbeaten streak to 12 and put the division on notice for bigger and better things.

Also on this card:

Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres – featherweight – 10 rounds

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Delante Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Friday, February 16 – Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca, Mexico

Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

It’s repeat or revenge for Curiel, who will attempt to prove his first win in their first fight against Nontshinga was not a fluke. Time to put up or shut up for both excellent fighters in one of boxing’s best divisions nowadays.

Also on this card:

Mauricio Lara vs. Daniel Lugo – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Arturo Cardenas vs. Ernesto Garcia – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Dennis Contreras – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Brayan Rivera vs. Daniel Zaragoza – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, February 16 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Israel Rodriguez Picazo vs. Ramon Cardenas – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Jesus Saracho vs. Starling Castillo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Lucas Pontes da Silva vs. Efetobor Apochi – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Joeshon James vs. Vaughn Alexander – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Friday, February 16 – Memorial Hall, Melrose, Mass.

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Bobo O’Bannon – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Josniel Castro vs. Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues – welterweight – 8 rounds

Brandon Higgins vs. Pablo Ernesto Oliveto – welterweight – 6 rounds

Serhii Sheludko vs. Victor Hugo Costa – heavyweight – 4 rounds

Mario Ramirez vs. Alfred Raymond – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow

Saturday, February 17 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Oluwafemi Oyeleye vs. Wilfrido Buelvas – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Joshua Jones vs. Ryan Schwartzberg – lightweight – 6 rounds

Tuesday, February 20 – Detroit, Michigan

Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs. Marlon Harrington – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Ali Izmailov vs. Britton Norwood – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Joshua Pagan vs. Adrian Arban – lightweight – 8 rounds

Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Ricardo Villalba – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

