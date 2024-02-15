Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 15-21
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, February 15 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.
Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Perez – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Diaz returns to the area of his childhood home of South El Monte in a 10-round clash trying to remain in the mix for a title bout after suffering a cancelation last year due to COVID-like symptoms.
Also on this card:
Eric Tudor vs. Luis Caraballo – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Jorge Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Joshua Garcia vs. Eric Lozada – junior lightweight – 4 rounds
Sasha Tudor vs. Josias Gonzalez – middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Thursday, February 15 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Jordan Panthen vs. Adam Diu Abdulhamid – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Denise Moran vs. Julie Metzner – women’s featherweight – 4 rounds
Jaime Cerna vs. Stephen Martinez – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
William Simpson vs. Peter Gonzalez – middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV+
Thursday, February 15 – Soboba Casino, San Jacinto, Calif.
Tsotne Rogava vs. John Shipman – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Jimmie Nunez vs. Kenekuk De La Rosa – junior welterweight – 6 rounds
Nilo Guerrero vs. Dan Hernandez – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
William King vs. David Reyes – lightweight – 4 rounds
Friday, February 16 – Madison Square Garden Theater, New York
O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
“Ice Water” Foster will be putting his WBC belt at stake in this risky proposition against the always dangerous “El Super” Nova. Should he win, Foster will stretch his unbeaten streak to 12 and put the division on notice for bigger and better things.
Also on this card:
Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres – featherweight – 10 rounds
Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Delante Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Friday, February 16 – Auditorio Guelaguetza, Oaxaca, Mexico
Adrian Curiel vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga – junior flyweight – 12 rounds
It’s repeat or revenge for Curiel, who will attempt to prove his first win in their first fight against Nontshinga was not a fluke. Time to put up or shut up for both excellent fighters in one of boxing’s best divisions nowadays.
Also on this card:
Mauricio Lara vs. Daniel Lugo – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Arturo Cardenas vs. Ernesto Garcia – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Sergio Chirino Sanchez vs. Dennis Contreras – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Brayan Rivera vs. Daniel Zaragoza – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, February 16 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.
Israel Rodriguez Picazo vs. Ramon Cardenas – junior featherweight – 10 rounds
Jesus Saracho vs. Starling Castillo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Lucas Pontes da Silva vs. Efetobor Apochi – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Joeshon James vs. Vaughn Alexander – middleweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Friday, February 16 – Memorial Hall, Melrose, Mass.
Andrii Novytskyi vs. Bobo O’Bannon – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Josniel Castro vs. Rodrigo Lopes Rodrigues – welterweight – 8 rounds
Brandon Higgins vs. Pablo Ernesto Oliveto – welterweight – 6 rounds
Serhii Sheludko vs. Victor Hugo Costa – heavyweight – 4 rounds
Mario Ramirez vs. Alfred Raymond – middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: CombatSportsNow
Saturday, February 17 – 2300 Arena, Philadelphia
Oluwafemi Oyeleye vs. Wilfrido Buelvas – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Joshua Jones vs. Ryan Schwartzberg – lightweight – 6 rounds
Tuesday, February 20 – Detroit, Michigan
Ardreal Holmes Jr. vs. Marlon Harrington – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Ali Izmailov vs. Britton Norwood – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Joshua Pagan vs. Adrian Arban – lightweight – 8 rounds
Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Ricardo Villalba – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
