Ring Exclusive: Sources reveal Canelo Alvarez-Jermall Charlo on May 4 in Vegas

Canelo Alvarez presses the action against Jermell Charlo during their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

It looks like undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will be defending his many titles against Jermall Charlo on May 4 in Las Vegas, Cinco de Mayo weekend, sources have revealed to The Ring.

The fight features a big storyline in Jermall (33-0, 22 knockouts) avenging his brother Jermell’s loss to Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) in September 2023.

It was the last time Alvarez fought. Jermall just returned to the ring on November 25, 2023, as a super middleweight, dominating Jose Benavidez Jr. on the David Benavidez-Demetrius Andrade undercard.

It was Jermall’s first time in the ring since defeating Juan Montiel in defense of the WBC middleweight title on June 19, 2021.

There’s a lot of social media buzz that Alvarez may leave PBC, though numerous sources tell The Ring that is inaccurate, and he will be defending The Ring, WBC, IBF, and WBO 168-pound titles against Jermall Charlo on May 4.

