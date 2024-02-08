Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 8-14

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, February 8 – Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

After a short-lived, hardly-believable retirement, Lopez will attempt to defend his Ring belt against Ortiz, a fighter he already defeated in the amateurs and who will be coming up in weight to meet him at 140 pounds. The pre-Super Bowl clash between these two once-beaten world-class foes should be just as entertaining and explosive as their overpriced Sunday competitor. Minus the half-time show and the Taylor Swift craziness, of course.

Also on this card:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza – lightweight – 10 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment – lightweight – 8 rounds

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron – lightweight – 8 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon – middleweight – 8 rounds

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda – lightweight – 8 rounds

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Friday, February 9 – Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England

Thomas Essomba vs. Elie Konki – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Stevi Levy vs. Dorota Norek – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Shakiel Thompson vs. Gino Kanters – middleweight – 8 rounds

Faraqat Ali vs. Kevin Trana – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Liam Cameron vs. Harry Matthews – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, February 10 – Indigo at the 02, London, England

Liam Dillon vs. Reece Bellotti – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Dillon will be risking his British belt, and Bellotti will be putting his Commonwealth crown on the line in this intriguing crosstown matchup for all the marbles under the cloudy skies of the British Isles. A nice proposition, indeed.

Also on this card:

Craig Richards vs. Boris Crighton – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Shannon Ryan vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Cameron Vuong vs. Ishmael Ellis – lightweight – 8 rounds

John Hedges vs. Erdogan Kadrija – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 10 – Copper Box Arena, Middlesex, UK

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams – middleweight – 12 rounds

Williams is the underdog against the unbeaten Sheeraz, but the growing bad blood between them after their original date back in December had to be postponed due to an injury should make the odds much closer than what some people imagine.

Also on this card:

Sam Noakes vs. Lewis Sylvester – lightweight – 12 rounds

Masood Abdulah vs. Qais Ashfaq – featherweight – 10 rounds

Anthony Yarde vs. Marko Nikolic – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Karol Itauma vs. Eros Seghetti – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Tommy Fletcher vs. Alvaro Terrero – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Aloys Youmbi vs. Miroslav Savic – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, February 10 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.

Austin Brooks vs. Jose Manuel Izaguirre – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Tayden Beltran vs. Willman Canonico Brito – lightweight – 8 rounds

Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Lyle McFarlane – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Hector Lopez vs. Rod Sarguilla – junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox Deportes, Estrella TV

Saturday, February 10 – Hawaiian Gardens, Calif.

Ernesto Mercado vs. Victoriano Santillan – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Jaime Cuesta vs. Pedro Pinillo – lightweight – 6 rounds

Mathias Radcliffe vs. Christian Lorenzo – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Lawrence King vs. Crispulo Andino – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

