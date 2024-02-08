Abdullah Mason faces unbeaten Benjamin Gurment tonight on Lopez-Ortiz card

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Abdullah Mason is an exception in a world of prospects.

Prospects do not usually face unbeaten fighters or do not usually face fighters with 20 victories under their belt. Mason has done both.

Mason will showcase his skill-set once again and display why he is one of the best prospects in boxing as he faces another unbeaten fighter tonight in Benjamin Gurment at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The eight-round bout will take place on the undercard of the Teofimo Lopez-Jamaine Ortiz fight (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT).

At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Mason weighed in at 135.3 pounds. Gurment came in at 136.8 pounds.

Mason may only be 19 years old, but fights like a seasoned pro and has dominated modest opposition thus far. His speed, timing, ring generalship, and blazing hand speed have overwhelmed opponents thus far.

While he has yet to reach his ceiling as a pro, some wonder how many weight classes Mason could lay claim to or is he able to become an undisputed champion. Top Rank, which promotes Mason, believes he is ‘the’ one to watch now and has a bright future ahead.

“Abdullah (is) one of the best, if not the best, young fighters in the game,” Carl Moretti, Vice President of Boxing Operations for Top Rank, told The Ring Tuesday morning.

The southpaw Mason (11-0, 9 knockouts), who resides in Cleveland, Ohio, last fought on November 16, stopping once-beaten Jose Cardenas in the second round. The win over Cardenas capped a solid 2023 campaign that saw him fight five times in 2023. Amongst those fights was a knockout win over Alex de Oliveira, who entered the ring with a 20-4 record.

Mason also has back-to-back victories over Angel Rebollar and Angel Barrera in 2022, both of whom entered the ring unbeaten.

Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) fought to a majority decision draw against Donte Strayhorn in his last bout on July 1. The draw against Strayhorn came less than two months after Gurment defeated Antonio Mejia by unanimous decision.

The 31-year-old, who resides in Fort Worth, will tonight be fighting for the first time outside the state of Texas. Gurment is 2-0-1 against unbeaten opposition.

