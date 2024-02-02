Saturday, February 03, 2024  |
About Us
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL
FREE HAGLER MEMORIAL MAG!

News

Weigh-in Alert: Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson and undercard ready in Las Vegas

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas - Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.
Fighters Network
02
Feb
by Ring TV | 

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson and the undercard of the whole event are in weight and ready to face off  at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against on Saturday, February 3.

The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with the action beginning at 11am PT and the main event between Benn and Dobson set to step through the ropes at approximately 2.30pm PT.

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas – Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Welterweight contestConor Benn (150.6lbs) vs.        Peter Dobson (150.6lbs)Essex, England                          Bronx, New York

“I’m coming out there and I’m going to come straight to him,” said Conor Benn. “Meet him in the middle. We’ll have a shoot-out, no problem, the more I talk the more he shakes. I’m coming for the knockout. This luxury kid that lives a privileged life, I’m coming out there to wipe you out, I swear on my life. I’m going in to take your head off your shoulders. He’s mad delusional, I like his confidence, the loudest one if the weakest one in the room. I’ve proven everything I’ve ever said. I’m going in there to absolutely destroy him, period. No nerves, just pure excitement.”



“I feel like this is perfect alignment for me. It’s God’s plan,” said Dobson. “I’m supposed to be here on this stage, now I get to show the world that I should have been here a long time ago. I’m a dog, I came up the hard way in boxing. Conor’s father was a world champion, a millionaire, so he paved the way with his legacy and gave him the route that I want to give my son, the easy route where you don’t have to struggle. I couldn’t get fights, even with Matchroom I couldn’t. I came out of the mud; we’ve had different paths but when get in the ring it’s just me and him and we’ll see which path makes the better fighter”

 

Austin Williams and Armel Mbumba-Yassa face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas – Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Middleweight contestAustin Williams (159.8lbs)        vs.        Armel Mbumba-Yassa (159.8lbs)Houston, Texas                                      Leverkusen, Germany

“There’s a ferocity to me that’s been honed, it’s animalistic, like a tiger afterr they go to battle,” said Williams. “They have to hunt and survive, then something switches where everyday I wake up and ready to fight. He’ll be energetic and coming hard at me, but I’ll just shut a lot of things down. People forget that I have been in the gym and training with some current greats like David Benavidez, Callum Smith, Christian Mbilli, so I am just ready to show levels, you’ll see the momentum shift and his demeanor change after the first 30 to 45 seconds of the fight, when he realizes what he’s in for on Saturday.”

“This is a life-changing chance for me, and I took it immediately,” said Mbumba-Yassa. “I’m ready, I was already training so it was perfect, on Saturday a new star is born. After this fight, everyone will say ‘wow’. I know Austin, I know he’s a very dangerous fighter. I fear nobody, I respect him, but I am afraid of nothing, he can come with all the emotions, but I am ready.”

Johnny Fisher and Dmytro Bezus face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas – Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Heavyweight contestJohnny Fisher (242.8lbs)           vs.        Dmytro Bezus (270lbs)Romford, England                                 Severodonetsk, Ukraine

Khalil Coe and Gerardo Osuna face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV. – Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Light-Heavyweight contestKhalil Coe (175.8lbs)     vs.        Gerardo Osuna (175.2lbs)Jersey City, New Jersey              Baja California, Mexico

 

Middleweight contestGeorge Liddard (162.4lbs)        vs. Andrew Buchanan (164.4lbs)Essex, England                          Hesperia, California

Middleweight contestJimmy Sains (165.4lbs) vs.        Alejandro Avalos (161.6lbs)Essex, England                          San Antonio, Texas

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2024 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.