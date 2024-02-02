Weigh-in Alert: Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson and undercard ready in Las Vegas

Conor Benn and Peter Dobson face-off after weighing in for their February 3, 2024 fight at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas - Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson and the undercard of the whole event are in weight and ready to face off at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas against on Saturday, February 3.

The fight will air live worldwide on DAZN – with the action beginning at 11am PT and the main event between Benn and Dobson set to step through the ropes at approximately 2.30pm PT.

Welterweight contest

Conor Benn (150.6lbs) vs. Peter Dobson (150.6lbs)

Essex, England Bronx, New York

“I’m coming out there and I’m going to come straight to him,” said Conor Benn. “Meet him in the middle. We’ll have a shoot-out, no problem, the more I talk the more he shakes. I’m coming for the knockout. This luxury kid that lives a privileged life, I’m coming out there to wipe you out, I swear on my life. I’m going in to take your head off your shoulders. He’s mad delusional, I like his confidence, the loudest one if the weakest one in the room. I’ve proven everything I’ve ever said. I’m going in there to absolutely destroy him, period. No nerves, just pure excitement.”

“I feel like this is perfect alignment for me. It’s God’s plan,” said Dobson. “I’m supposed to be here on this stage, now I get to show the world that I should have been here a long time ago. I’m a dog, I came up the hard way in boxing. Conor’s father was a world champion, a millionaire, so he paved the way with his legacy and gave him the route that I want to give my son, the easy route where you don’t have to struggle. I couldn’t get fights, even with Matchroom I couldn’t. I came out of the mud; we’ve had different paths but when get in the ring it’s just me and him and we’ll see which path makes the better fighter”

Middleweight contest

Austin Williams (159.8lbs) vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa (159.8lbs)

Houston, Texas Leverkusen, Germany

“There’s a ferocity to me that’s been honed, it’s animalistic, like a tiger afterr they go to battle,” said Williams. “They have to hunt and survive, then something switches where everyday I wake up and ready to fight. He’ll be energetic and coming hard at me, but I’ll just shut a lot of things down. People forget that I have been in the gym and training with some current greats like David Benavidez, Callum Smith, Christian Mbilli, so I am just ready to show levels, you’ll see the momentum shift and his demeanor change after the first 30 to 45 seconds of the fight, when he realizes what he’s in for on Saturday.”

“This is a life-changing chance for me, and I took it immediately,” said Mbumba-Yassa. “I’m ready, I was already training so it was perfect, on Saturday a new star is born. After this fight, everyone will say ‘wow’. I know Austin, I know he’s a very dangerous fighter. I fear nobody, I respect him, but I am afraid of nothing, he can come with all the emotions, but I am ready.”

Heavyweight contest

Johnny Fisher (242.8lbs) vs. Dmytro Bezus (270lbs)

Romford, England Severodonetsk, Ukraine

Light-Heavyweight contest

Khalil Coe (175.8lbs) vs. Gerardo Osuna (175.2lbs)

Jersey City, New Jersey Baja California, Mexico

Middleweight contest

George Liddard (162.4lbs) vs. Andrew Buchanan (164.4lbs)

Essex, England Hesperia, California

Middleweight contest

Jimmy Sains (165.4lbs) vs. Alejandro Avalos (161.6lbs)

Essex, England San Antonio, Texas



