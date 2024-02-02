Thanongsak Simsri takes a step up with clash against Miel Fajardo in Japan

Thanongsak Simsri (right) hits the mitts of trainer Poom Kasonset - Photo by Wasim Mather

Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri (32-1, 30 knockouts) looks to make his dream a reality as he steps up to take on Filipino powerhouse Miel Fajardo (11-1-2, 10 KOs), rated at No. 10 by The Ring at junior flyweight.

Fajardo will be putting his OPBF light flyweight title on the line against Thanongsak in Osaka, Japan, on April 13. Thanongsak, at only 23 years old, is already considered a challenger with 32 fights in his young career, and he’s ranked at No.4 by the WBO in the light flyweight division, with his only loss coming at the hands of former WBC light flyweight champion Masamichi Yabuki (15-4) in a non-title bout. Although the Thai challenger has a mixed record, he is skilled, young, and determined.

Miel Fajardo, on the other hand, has less professional fight experience than Thanongsak, but the Filipino knockout artist has gone up against more higher-calibre opponents. In his last fight, he stopped John Paul Gabunilas (10-3) in the first round to claim the OPBF light flyweight title. Currently ranked with four of the main sanctioning bodies (WBO at 12, IBF at 6, WBC at 9, and WBA at 14), this looks like one of those fights to determine who will be able to further their career—a test for both boxers, but more of a test for Thanongsak.