Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 1-7

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, February 2 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao – lightweight – 10 rounds

Orestes Velazquez vs. Julian Smith – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Maricela Cornejo vs. Kandi Wyatt – women’s welterweight – 8 rounds

Benigno Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman – lightweight – 8 rounds

Luis Lebron vs. Giovannu Gutierrez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Jasmine Artiga vs. Nancy Franco – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Danier Pero vs. Joe Jones – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, February 2 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston

Quashawn Toler vs. Vlad Panin – welterweight – 10 rounds

Breyon Gorham vs. Wilfredo Flores – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Edel Gomez vs. James Weissman – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Jose Camacho Torres vs. Luis Alberto Lopez – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, February 2 – Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Canada

Custio Clayton vs. Courtney Pennington – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Patrice Volny vs. Deandre Ware – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Miguel Adolfo Yepez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Daniel Beaupre vs. Javon Blackstock-Sewell – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Spencer Wilcox vs. Juan Carlos Garcia – lightweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, February 3 – Wembley Arena, London

Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Quite the proposition in this British and Commonwealth light heavyweight title clash between friends and sparring-partner-come rivals Azeez and Buatsi. The fight has generated a lot of interest in the UK, and it has the potential of being a career-changing opportunity for the winner, especially given the huge interest currently placed in the division in which Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev occupy the top spots. Should be a good one!

Also on this card:

Adam Azim vs. Enoch Poulsen – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Ben Whittaker vs. Khalid Graidia – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Caroline Dubois vs. Miranda Reyes – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds

Francesca Hennessy vs. Laura Valdebenito – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Peacock

Saturday, February 3 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas

Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa – middleweight – 10 rounds

Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. Gerardo Osuna – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, February 3 – Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.

Chordale Booker vs. Greg Vendetti – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Ricky de los Santos vs. Nathan Martinez – featherweight – 8 rounds

Alejandro Paulino vs. D’Angelo Keyes – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Angel Gonzalez vs. Christian Robles – flyweight – 8 rounds

Kevin Walsh vs. Darrell Rivera – lightweight – 6 rounds

