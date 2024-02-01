Fight Night Program – Week of Feb. 1-7
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, February 2 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.
Ashton Sylve vs. Estivan Falcao – lightweight – 10 rounds
Orestes Velazquez vs. Julian Smith – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Maricela Cornejo vs. Kandi Wyatt – women’s welterweight – 8 rounds
Benigno Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman – lightweight – 8 rounds
Luis Lebron vs. Giovannu Gutierrez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Jasmine Artiga vs. Nancy Franco – women’s junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
Danier Pero vs. Joe Jones – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, February 2 – Red Owl Boxing Arena, Houston
Quashawn Toler vs. Vlad Panin – welterweight – 10 rounds
Breyon Gorham vs. Wilfredo Flores – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Edel Gomez vs. James Weissman – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
Jose Camacho Torres vs. Luis Alberto Lopez – bantamweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Friday, February 2 – Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Canada
Custio Clayton vs. Courtney Pennington – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Patrice Volny vs. Deandre Ware – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Miguel Angel Hernandez vs. Miguel Adolfo Yepez – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Daniel Beaupre vs. Javon Blackstock-Sewell – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
Spencer Wilcox vs. Juan Carlos Garcia – lightweight – 6 rounds
Saturday, February 3 – Wembley Arena, London
Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Quite the proposition in this British and Commonwealth light heavyweight title clash between friends and sparring-partner-come rivals Azeez and Buatsi. The fight has generated a lot of interest in the UK, and it has the potential of being a career-changing opportunity for the winner, especially given the huge interest currently placed in the division in which Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev occupy the top spots. Should be a good one!
Also on this card:
Adam Azim vs. Enoch Poulsen – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Ben Whittaker vs. Khalid Graidia – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
Caroline Dubois vs. Miranda Reyes – women’s lightweight – 10 rounds
Francesca Hennessy vs. Laura Valdebenito – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko – heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Peacock
Saturday, February 3 – The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas
Conor Benn vs. Peter Dobson – junior middleweight – 12 rounds
Austin Williams vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa – middleweight – 10 rounds
Johnny Fisher vs. Dmytro Bezus – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Khalil Coe vs. Gerardo Osuna – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN
Saturday, February 3 – Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.
Chordale Booker vs. Greg Vendetti – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Ricky de los Santos vs. Nathan Martinez – featherweight – 8 rounds
Alejandro Paulino vs. D’Angelo Keyes – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Angel Gonzalez vs. Christian Robles – flyweight – 8 rounds
Kevin Walsh vs. Darrell Rivera – lightweight – 6 rounds
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.