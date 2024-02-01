Austin Williams takes on Armel Mbumba-Yassa, with Connor Coyle out with injury

Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams has a new opponent for his fight on Saturday.

The unbeaten Williams will now face Armel Mbumba-Yassa in a clash of unbeaten middleweights, manager Sam Katkovski confirmed to The Ring on Tuesday night. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten welterweights Conor Benn and Peter Dobson.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT).

Mbumba-Yassa took the fight late last week after original opponent, unbeaten Connor Coyle, backed out of the fight, reportedly due to an injury suffered in training camp.

Williams (15-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Houston, Texas, had a stellar amateur career and signed with Matchroom Boxing, turning pro in April 2019.

Katkovski considers Williams not only a top middleweight, but a fighter to keep an eye on for years to come.

“I think he is one of the best young fighters in the sport,” Katkovski told The Ring.

In his last bout on September 23, Williams defeated fringe contender Steve Rolls by unanimous decision in a competitive fight. In his previous fight on April 1, the southpaw Williams stopped River Wilson-Bent in the eighth round.

The 27-year-old has fought under the Matchroom Boxing banner.

Mbumba-Yassa (10-0, 7 KOs), who is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and currently resides in Leverkusen, Germany, last fought on September 9, defeating journeyman Ramiro Blanco by unanimous decision. His most notable win was a majority decision victory over former welterweight prospect Roberto Arriaza on February 25.

The 28-year-old has only one scheduled 10-round bout under his belt. That was a fourth round knockout victory over Stas Kindsvater in March 2020, which was Mbumba-Yassa’s sixth fight as a pro.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

