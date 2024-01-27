Christian Araneta awaits Curiel-Nontshinga winner after winning IBF eliminator

Photo from Araneta's Facebook

Christian Araneta did his part in securing a world title opportunity. Now he has to wait while unfinished business gets settled.

The 28-year-old Araneta (24-2, 19 knockouts) scored as conclusive a finish as possible in his IBF junior flyweight title eliminator on Friday, dropping Arvin Magramo twice before the fight was halted at the 1:50 mark of the first round in his hometown of Cebu City, Philippines. The win puts him next in line for the winner between IBF titleholder Adrian Curiel and Sivenathi Nontshinga, who will meet in a rematch on Feb. 16 in Oaxaca, Mexico. In their first meeting last November, Curiel scored a big upset by knocking out the previously unbeaten South African in two rounds to lift the belt.

“I spoke to the IBF after the event and they will order the mandate in a while,” said Araneta’s promoter Pio Paulo Castillo, president of Omega Sports Promotions. “But we will have to see who wins the fight between Curiel and Nontshinga.”

WATCH | SPORTS UPDATE: The punch that downed Parañaque’s Arvin Magdamo in match vs Borbon, Cebu’s Christian Araneta, and the back flip that followed, during “Kumbati 16" of Omega Sports Promotions International in Cebu City. Araneta won via technical knockout; 1 min, 50 secs pic.twitter.com/k8HeIIWGNH



— GMA Regional TV News (@GMARTVNews) January 26, 2024

Araneta (24-2, 19 knockouts) has now won five straight since a 2021 unanimous decision loss to Nontshinga in which the southpaw Araneta dropped him in the final round. The decisive manner in which Araneta completed the task on Friday impressed Castillo.

“All of us were expecting a KO but we never knew what round. The first round KO was a surprise for all of us. He definitely made a statement. That win showed all of us he can box with power which is a bit rare when it comes to talent acquisition,” said Castillo.

If Castillo gets his way, he’d like to see Araneta vs. the Curiel-Nontshinga winner take place at Nustar Resort and Casino, where Araneta-Magramo was hosted. The casino was opened in May of 2022 and can seat up to 2,000 guests in their ballroom, according to World Casino News.

“All partners, hotels and co-promoters were very pleased with the outcome and are looking forward to more events, especially Nustar Hotel and Casino,” said Castillo.