Saturday, January 27, 2024  |
About Us
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL
FREE HAGLER MEMORIAL MAG!

News

Aficianado

Weigh-in Alert: Munguia-Ryder and undercard ready for war in Phoenix

Jaime Munguia (left) and John Ryder (right) face off, with Oscar de la Hoya (center) looking on - Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Fighters Network
26
Jan
by Ring TV | 

They weights are in, and the stage is set for tomorrow’s card in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jaime Munguía vs. John Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez is a 12-round fight for the WBO strawweight title presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz is a 10-round fight for the IBF female flyweight title and is presented in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing.

The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. See weights and full bout sheet below:

Jaime Munguia (left) vs John Ryder (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

 



Oscar Collazo (left) vs Reyneris Gutierrez (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Darius Fulghum (left) vs Alantez Fox (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

 

Gabriela Fundora (left) vs Christina Cruz (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Alan David Picasso (left) vs Erik Ruiz (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

 

Daniel Garcia (left) vs Daniel Lugo (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

 

Gael Cabrera (left) vs Miguel Ceballos (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

 

Jonathan Cañas (left) vs Kameeko Hall (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2024 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.