Weigh-in Alert: Munguia-Ryder and undercard ready for war in Phoenix

They weights are in, and the stage is set for tomorrow’s card in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jaime Munguía vs. John Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez is a 12-round fight for the WBO strawweight title presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz is a 10-round fight for the IBF female flyweight title and is presented in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing.
The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. See weights and full bout sheet below:
Jaime Munguia (left) vs John Ryder (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Oscar Collazo (left) vs Reyneris Gutierrez (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Darius Fulghum (left) vs Alantez Fox (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Gabriela Fundora (left) vs Christina Cruz (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Alan David Picasso (left) vs Erik Ruiz (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Daniel Garcia (left) vs Daniel Lugo (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Gael Cabrera (left) vs Miguel Ceballos (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
Jonathan Cañas (left) vs Kameeko Hall (right) – Photo courtesy of Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.
