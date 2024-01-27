Weigh-in Alert: Munguia-Ryder and undercard ready for war in Phoenix

They weights are in, and the stage is set for tomorrow’s card in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jaime Munguía vs. John Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in co-promotion with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing. Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez is a 12-round fight for the WBO strawweight title presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Gabriela Fundora vs. Christina Cruz is a 10-round fight for the IBF female flyweight title and is presented in co-promotion with Sampson Boxing.

The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand. See weights and full bout sheet below: