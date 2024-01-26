Jaime Munguia and John Ryder face off in final press conference in Phoenix

Jaime Munguia (left) and John Ryder (right) pose after the final press conference for their upcoming January 27, 2024 fight at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. - Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

In the lead up to their imminent 12-round super middleweight clash, undefeated former titleholder Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) and contender John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the U.K hosted a press conference today.

The event will be presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. MST/ 5:00 p.m. PST.

In the co-main event, presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions, Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo (8-0, 6 KOs) will defend his WBO strawweight belt against Reyneris Gutierrez (10-1, 2 KOs) of Matagalpa, Nicaragua in a 12-round fight.

“This was a great camp for all of us,” said Munguia, rated at No. 9 by The Ring in the super middleweight division. “It’s going to help me keep moving forward to achieve my goals. I know that John Ryder is a tough fighter. He has lost and he has won close fights, but I’m ready. I’m ready to do this on Saturday. Y que viva Mexico!”

“It’s been a fight long in the pipeline and I’m glad we’re fighting,” said Ryder, rated at No. 5 by The Ring at super middleweight. “It’s a fight I feel like I needed since the Canelo defeat, and I want to continue operating at the level I’ve been operating at. This is the fight to kick me on, and push me in my career.”

Also on the DAZN Broadcast, Darius Fulghum (9-0, 9 KOs) will be trying to remain undefeated in a super middleweight bout against Alantez Fox (28-5-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Earlier, in a co-promotion with Sampson Boxing, IBF women’s flyweight beltholder Gabriela Fundora (12-0, 5 KOs) of Coachella Valley, California will defend her newly minted hardware in a 10-round combat against Christina Cruz (6-0, 0 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, Mexico City’s David Picasso Romero (26-0-1, 15 KOs) will engage in a 10-round junior featherweight fight against Erik Ruiz (17-9-1, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California.

On the preliminary card that will stream live on Golden Boy Boxing’s YouTube, Daniel Garcia (7-0, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado will participate in a six-round lightweight match against Phoenix, Arizona’s Daniel Lugo (4-1, 1 KOs). Gregory Morales (15-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will challenge Ronal Ron (14-4, 11 KOs) of Chino Hills, California in an eight-round junior featherweight fight.

Earlier, in a four-round bantamweight tilt, former Mexican Olympian Gael Cabrera (3-0, 2 KOs) will measure up against Miguel Ceballos (2-0, 2 KOs) of Peoria, Arizona . Opening the fight night festivities with a four-round bantamweight fight, Johnny “Sugarcane” Cañas (2-0, 2 KOs) of Santa Ana, California will face Kameeko Hall (0-3) of Brunswick, Georgia.

