Cris Cyborg scores one punch KO in second pro boxing match

Former MMA star Cris Cyborg scored a one-punch first round knockout victory over Kelsey Wickstrum Friday night at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California. Cyborg improved to 2-0, 1 knockout as a pro boxer.

From the opening bell, there were little exchanges between the two junior middleweights, as each sized up another. About midway through the first round, Cyborg threw and landed an overhand right cross to the head, dropping Wickstrum to the canvas.

Referee Ray Corona waved the fight off at 1:21 as Wickstrum struggled to get up.

The 38-year-old Cyborg, who is originally from Curitiba, Brazil and now resides in Huntington Beach, California, had left a legacy in UFC, Strikeforce, Bellator, and Invicta. Her last appearance in combat sports took place on October 7, in a mixed martial arts fight, stopping Cat Zingano in the first round on a Bellator 300 card in nearby San Diego.

Cyborg took time off after the win over Zingano, initiating a training camp the following month with Jose Benavidez, Sr., the father and trainer of unbeaten super middleweight contender David Benavidez.

Friday was Cyborg’s second professional boxing match. In her other fight in a boxing ring, which took place in December 2022 on the undercard of the Terence Crawford-David Avanesyan fight. Cyborg dropped Gabrielle Holloway once en route to a one-sided decision victory.

Cyborg, who was born Cristiane Venancio Justino, told The Ring she was committed to the sport of boxing and is eyeing a possible showdown with Ring Magazine middleweight champion Claressa Shields.

“I want to make the biggest fights for the fans, and one fight that will sell where we will all get paid is against Claressa,” Cyborg told The Ring Wednesday night. “I’ve learned the nuances of grappling, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. It’s harder to do what Claressa is doing, having to learn what I already know, now that she is doing MMA. I think because I did all that, striking and boxing has come easier for me.

“I love challenges and it would be a dream to fight her. Whether in boxing or in a cage, I’ll fight Claressa.”

Wickstrum, who resides in Redding, California, falls to 2-1, 1 KO. The 36-year-old stopped Sudana Moore in the third round of her previous fight on April 29.

Also taking place on the card promoted by Matt McGovern, featherweight Ulysses Navarro of Los Angeles improved to 2-0, 2 KOs, knocking out Michael Hansen at 1:21. A straight right split the guard of Hansen, dropping him to the canvas and prompting an immediate stoppage.

Junior middleweight Angel Munoz, a 21-year-old from Fayetteville, North Carolina, scored a fourth round stoppage win over Keith Carson (1-7-1) in the fourth round, as Carson’s corner threw in the towel, saving Carson from being further punished.

Munoz, who grew up in nearby Oceanside, California, goes to 6-0, 5 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

