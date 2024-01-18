Nathan Heaney, Liam Davies and Joe Joyce to appear in Birmingham card on March 16

A new card in the “Magnificent Seven” series will take place in Birmingham on Saturday, March 16 at the Resorts World Arena, live on TNT Sports.

British middleweight champion Nathan Heaney (18-0, 6 KOs), fresh from his stunning victory over Denzel Bentley to claim the title in November, will make his first defense of his Lonsdale belt against the English champion Brad Pauls (18-1, 10).

Liam Davies (15-0, 7), the British and European junior featherweight champion, will face Erik Robles Ayala (15-1, 9) from Mexico.

In a domestic duel, also at junior featherweight, Commonwealth champion Dennis McCann (14-0-1, 8) faces the also undefeated Brad Strand (11-0, 3).

Another battle of undefeated talents will take place at welterweight, with Eithan James (12-0) battling for the vacant English belt against Owen Cooper (9-0, 3), the Midlands Area champion.

Up at heavyweight, Soloman Dacres (8-0, 2) returns defending his English title with an opponent to be announced shortly.

Jumping back on the heavyweight horse after rare career setbacks is the Juggernaut, Joe Joyce (15-2, 14), who returns in 10-round action against the former IBF European champion Kash Ali (21-2, 12).

Also on the card is super middleweight Zach Parker (23-1, 17), who will take on the former WBA titlist Tyron Zeuge (27-1-1, 15).

“The depth and quality of this card is incredible with so many even-money fights,” said promoter Frank Warren. “The Magnificent Seven show in November proved such a hit with boxing fans that doing it again in the city that staged the original promotion back in 2010 made perfect sense. And this one is even better.

“Seven big fights on one big night is a veritable banquet of boxing for sports fans to feast on and a number of our young stars are really stepping up for the occasion.

“If you love boxing, Birmingham is the place to be on March 16.”

