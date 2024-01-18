Kenshiro Teraji ‘excited’ to risk his Ring junior flyweight belt against Carlos Cañizales

Kenshiro Teraji in his rematch with Masamichi Yabuki. (Photo by Naoki Fukuda)

Next Tuesday, Kenshiro Teraji will put his Ring junior flyweight championship along with his WBA and WBC titles on the line against once-beaten Carlos Cañizales at the Edion Arena in Osaka, Japan.

Teraji, who is widely considered the best 108-pounder in the world having demolished Hiroto Kyoguchi (TKO 7) in November 2022, welcomes his latest challenge.

“I’m excited because he’s a strong boxer,” Teraji (22-1, 14 knockouts) told The Ring through Takashi Misako. “He is former world champion, he has never lost versus a Japanese [fighter] before.”

The recently turned 32-year-old acknowledges his Venezuelan foe is a tough opponent but is confident of emerging victorious.

“Cañizales has fought around the world,” he said. “He is tough and has heart, good footwork and a strong punch.

“I think everything [I do] is better. I have good jab and speed. I think he will be surprised.”

Last year, Teraji had been set to fight WBO counterpart Jonathan Gonzalez in a further unification, only for the Puerto Rican to pull out due to a mycoplasma.

In stepped late sub Anthony Olascuaga, who was stopped in nine rounds, and that fight was followed by a clash with former two-division world champion Hekkie Budler, who was also stopped in nine-rounds.

“Both were tough and very strong,” said the defending champion. “Olascuaga had a stronger punch, and it was a tough match.

“Budler wasn’t afraid of punches, so it was easy for him to move forward.”

While Teraji can’t afford to think too far into the future he admits he there are two things he would like to do in boxing.

“I would be happy if I could fight three bouts this year,” he said. First of all, I’m concentrating on January 23rd, but after that, if I get a chance, I’ll either fight in a unification match or advance to flyweight.

“However, this is not just my problem, so I leave it up to the promoter. I believe that if we do our best to win the match in front of us, we will get good results. In any case, I would like to add new belts before the end of this year.”

Cañizales (26-1-1, 19 KOs), rated at No. 7 by The Ring at junior flyweight, first caught some attention when he left Venezuela to face WBA titleholder Ryoichi Taguchi (D 12) in December 2016. He returned home and claimed three victories before traveling overseas again and making a name for himself in Asia by defeating Reiya Konisha (UD 12), Bin Lu (TKO 12) and Sho Kimura (UD 12).

The 30-year-old was surprisingly stopped by unheralded Esteban Bermudez (TKO 6) but has returned with four wins, notably stopping the now-faded Ganigan Lopez (KO 4) and, most recently, winning a WBA eliminator against Daniel Matellon (TD 8).

Cañizales is good enough to provide Teraji with some issues. Teraji has upped his game exponentially after suffering a surprise defeat, from being a titleholder to a potential pound-for-pound player. He has won his last four by stoppage, if he can stop Cañizales that would be an impressive performance. I see Teraji winning a competitive but clear unanimous decision.

Teraji-Canizales, plus supporting undercard, will be streamed on ESPN+ at 4 a.m. ET/1 a.m. PT.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

Follow @AnsonWainwright