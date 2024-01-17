Jaime Munguia: training with Freddie Roach was ‘a great decision’ ahead of facing John Ryder

Jaime Munguia - Photo courtesy of Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Undefeated former titlist Jaime Munguía (42-0, 33 KOs) and his next foe John Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the U.K inaugurated the newly built Golden Boy Boxing Gym with a media workout for their upcoming 12-round super middleweight clash, which will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27 and broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

“I began to train with Freddie Roach because he is an excellent trainer and has an incredible roster of current and former world champions he has worked with on an international level,” said Munguia, currently rated at No.9 by The Ring at super middleweight. “It was a great decision to integrate our teams together.”

“I feel very good right now. I feel very strong, and I feel like this has been one of the best training camps I have had. It has helped me very much to be here in Los Angeles with Freddie, and it has encouraged me to keep my eyes focused on the job at hand and I believe we are going to make it to fight week in excellent condition. I feel like the fans will get to enjoy one of my best performances yet.”

“I honestly feel like I can knock John Ryder out. That’s what we are working towards. Obviously, once you step inside the ring anything can change. But we’re training to get inside the ring in optimal condition, and if we can’t get the knockout we will be making sure we get the decision.”

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.