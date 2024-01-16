Ben Whittaker takes on Khalid Graidia in Joshua Buatsi-Dan Azeez undercard on Feb. 3

Olympic silver medalist Ben Whittaker tags Greg O'Neil. Photo by Lawrence Lustig/ Boxxer

Ben Whittaker returns to action on the undercard of the all-British showdown between fellow unbeaten light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez on Saturday, February 3rd at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Whittaker closed the past year with a highlight-reel knockout of Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj in Bournemouth. And now with a record of 5-0, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist is aiming to start the New Year facing Swiss-based French fighter Khalid Graidia over eight rounds.

Graidia returns to British shores having previously shared the ring with Whittaker’s domestic rivals Zach Parker, Ezra Taylor and Karol Itauma in London. Graidia also took British and Commonwealth Champion Dan Azeez the distance when they squared off in Milan in July 2023.

“The Surgeon is back and ready to start 2024 with another clinical performance. I’m putting the whole light heavyweight division on notice. Another big year is on the way so don’t miss the start of it on February 3rd,” said Whittaker.

“This is the start to a huge year for Ben Whittaker,” said Boxxer CEO and Founder Ben Shalom. “He will bring his star power to an already massive night for the light heavyweight division on February 3rd in London. Ben is a special talent and we expect to see him headlining shows and fighting for major titles this year.”

Having dethroned Franck Petitjean in front of a capacity crowd in Wolverhampton last year, Adam Azim makes the first defence of his EBU European junior welterweight title against undefeated former champion Enock Poulsen.

Rising featherweight Francesca Hennessy and heavyweight hope Jeamie TKV are also confirmed for action.

The card will be aired on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

