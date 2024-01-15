Monday, January 15, 2024  |
Photos: Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off ahead of their clash on March 8

London, London: Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou Press Conference to announce upcoming fight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8th March 2023. 15 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou face off.
by Ring TV 

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou met for the first time this Monday, January 15, in London ahead of their heavyweight showdown in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that will take place on March 8.

 

Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou face off to announce upcoming fight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8th March 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 

Francis Ngannou speaks to reporters ahead of his upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8th March 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 

Anthony Joshua addresses the press during the press conference to announce his upcoming fight against Francis Ngannou in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8th March 2023 – Photo by Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing 

 

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

