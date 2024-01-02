Goossen pupil Gurgen Hovhannisyan begins busy 2024 with fight against Colby Madison

Photo by Asmik Torosyan

Joe Goossen has trained some of the best fighters in the history of the sport.

Michael Nunn, Riddick Bowe, brothers Rafael and Gabriel Ruelas, Diego ‘Chico’ Corrales, Joel Casamayor, and, most recently, Ryan Garcia and Chris Arreola have worked with the famed trainer.

The 70-year-old is now training an unbeaten prospect, one who he believes has the upside to be a legit contender in the heavyweight division.

Gurgen Hovhannisyan will face gatekeeper Colby Madison Thursday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. The 10-round bout will headline a Toro Promotions Incorporated card that will stream live on BXNGTV (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Hovhannisyan (4-0, 4 knockouts), a 6’7″ fighter who is originally from Yerevan, Armenia and now resides in the Los Angeles area, has not fought since October 15 of 2022, stopping former prospect Michael Polite Coffie after the sixth round. The win over Coffie came about five months after Hovhannisyan knocked out Jesse Bryan in the second round.

Goossen wanted the 25-year-old Hovhannisyan to remain active in 2023, but proposed fights fell through or fighters who had verbally agreed to fights backed out. Goossen attributed Hovhannisyan not being able to land a fight last year was based on the one-sided win over Coffie.

“People took notice on what Gurgen did in that fight,” Goossen told The Ring over the phone this past Thursday. “Michael Coffie was 13-2 when we fought him. It was supposed to be a big step-up for a 3-0 fighter in Gurgen. We ended up stopping him, but Gurgen looked polished in that fight.”

Despite the frustration of not fighting in 2023, Goossen did take advantage of the time to mold Hovhannisyan into a more-complete fighter. Despite an extensive amateur career and a decent skill-set in the pro game, Goossen was able to work add more dimensions to Hovhannisyan.

“Gurgen has the instinct to walk you down and fight you in close,” said Goossen. “He is athletic and mobile, but I wanted to add more to his game and add new dimensions. I was able to have him box more, including using more of a jab. It took a while, but I was able to have Gurgen move more laterally and incorporate the jab. Also, to work off the jab, and developing a rhythm, when it’s needed.

“The more we worked, the more Gurgen has improved and he caught on very well to what I was teaching him.”

Hovhannisyan, who sparred once-beaten prospect Dante Stone over the last couple of weeks, is scheduled to face Colby Madison (11-6-2, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland. Madison may have lost four of his last six fights, but Goossen is not overlooking Madison as an opponent.

“We’re fighting a good fighter, who has a good right hand. He’s a dangerous fighter. He dropped that prospect (unbeaten Mihai Nistor in July 2021) twice before he lost by knockout in the next round. We’re going in prepared facing the best version of Colby Madison.”



Goossen is hoping Hovhannisyan will fight often this year.

As far as solidifying his standing as a legit prospect, Goossen is confident Hovhannisyan will continue to stand out and perform to his best in each outing.

“After this fight, there is the probability Gurgen fights again in February. Then there is the likelihood he could fight again in March or April on those PBC (Premier Boxing Champions) cards (on Amazon Prime). He could fight three times in the first three or four months of (2024).

“I think Gurgen could be peaking at the right time. That’s boxing. We’ve added more tools in his toolbox to fight when he needs to box or when it’s the right time to pressure. I’m excited to see his development and where it ends up being.”

