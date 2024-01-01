WATCH: Thomas LaManna calls out Chris Eubank Jr. after TKO win in Newark

Photo by Carlo Estonactoc

NEWARK, N.J. — After nearly being done with boxing, Thomas LaManna bounced back with a year to remember in 2023.

The 32-year-old middleweight from Millville, N.J. scored three wins in the year, building off the three wins he registered the previous year, to rebuild himself into contention and secure a no. 4 ranking at 160 pounds with the WBA.

He capped off 2023 last Friday with a seventh round stoppage of Nicolas Hernandez at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

“Just two years ago I wasn’t gonna fight no more, I blew up to damn near 240 pounds and I just didn’t want to do it no more. To be back to where I am now is a true blessing. It just shows that true grit and determination gets you to where you want to go,” said LaManna (37-5-1, 16 knockouts), who is trained by Reggie Lloyd.

The Hernandez win was his seventh straight since his last defeat, a first round knockout loss to Erislandy Lara in May of 2021 for the vacant WBA middleweight title. LaManna believes he’s ready for a step-up back into bigger fights, and is hoping that begins with a match with British contender Chris Eubank Jr.

Eubank (33-3, 24 KOs) of Brighton, England revived his own career in 2023, avenging his previous stoppage loss to Liam Smith with a tenth round stoppage of Smith in September. Both LaManna and Eubank are both managed by Nova Sports Group, and LaManna says he had considered not taking the Hernandez fight because of discussions regarding a bout with Eubank.

“Now that I got through this, Chris Eubank you can come see me now. I’d love to come to the U.K. and do what I do. I’ll beat the s—t out of Thomas’ English Muffin,” said LaManna, adding that fights with Danny Garcia and Jarrett Hurd would also be appealing matchups.