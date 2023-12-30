Vito Mielnicki Jr. scores one-punch KO of Salim Larbi at Prudential Center

Photo by Carlo Estonactoc

NEWARK — Vito Mielnicki Jr. first stepped into a professional ring at Prudential Center as an ambitious 17-year-old making his debut. He returned four years later as an experienced pro with a world ranking.

The 21-year-old Mielnicki Jr. put on an exciting show for his home state fans on Friday, blasting out former title challenger Salim Larbi in round one.

Mielnicki (17-1, 12 knockouts) dropped Larbi (22- 13-3, 8 KOs) twice in the opening round, knocking him cold with a single right hand. Mielnicki of nearby Roseland, N.J. never got out of first gear as he walked down the 36-year-old Larbi, putting him down with a combination along the ropes. Larbi appeared shell-shocked by his opponent’s power and was a sitting duck for the right hand which turned the lights out.

There was some concern for Larbi as he laid motionless for several minutes before being removed from the ring on a stretcher. Mielnicki was subdued after the bout ended, crossing his chest as Larbi was tended to by medical staff. Larbi regained consciousness by the time he was removed from the ring.

The win was Mielnicki’s fourth at Prudential Center, and ninth straight overall.

Mielnicki, who was fighting for the second time under head trainer Ronnie Shields, is rated no. 6 by the WBA. He is promoted by Premier Boxing Champions.

The fight headlined the the inaugural “Brick City Friday Night Fights” series, a series promoted by GH3 Promotions which aims to present 3-4 cards per year at Prudential Center featuring up-and-coming talent in the New Jersey area. Friday’s show drew a crowd of 4,651 to the home arena of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Anderson, LaManna score stoppage wins

Michael “Slick” Anderson (24-3-1, 18 KOs) proved that he still has plenty of fight in him at age 43. The welterweight from Newark was standing tall after a spirited challenge from Dominican brawler Eudy Bernardo (25-7, 18 KOs).

Anderson dropped Bernardo twice in round 5, finishing Bernardo off with a left hook that compelled the referee to wave off the bout without a county at the 2:28 mark.

The bout was the second for Anderson in the last two months, but just his second since 2021.

Anderson, a pro since 2007, has now won seven straight since a decision loss to Greg Vendetti in 2019.

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna lived up to his lofty no. 4 ranking with the WBA, dominating Nicholas Hernandez to a seventh round stoppage. LaManna (37-5-1, 16 KOs) controlled the bout the entire way, picking apart the southpaw from Reading, Pa. with uppercuts, right cross and every other punch in between.

It was the most comprehensive performance to date for the 32-year-old LaManna of Millville, N.J., who has rebuilt his standing in the sport with seven straight wins following his first round KO loss to Erislandy Lara in 2021 for the WBA middleweight title.

