Kazuto Ioka drops Josber Perez 3 times, wins by 7th round stoppage

Kazuto Ioka continues to reign supreme on December 31 fight dates.

Ioka successfully defended his WBA world junior bantamweight title, dropping Josber Perez three times en route to a knockout win in round seven Sunday night at the Ota-City General Gymnasium in Ioka’s hometown of Tokyo, Japan.

The 34-year-old Ioka, who is ranked No. 1 by The Ring at 115 pounds, improved to 31-2-1, 16 knockouts.

Perez was game from the opening bells, working behind one or multiple jabs, and scoring with left hooks to Ioka’s head. As the bout progressed, Ioka’s pedigree and more accurate punching became more evident as he was able to connect with an array of punches to the head and body of Perez.

Kazuto Ioka makes his first WBA super flyweight title defense with a 7th round knockout over Josber Perez. Ioka improved his record to 31-2-1 (16 KOs).

Late in round four, Perez was able to connect with a two-punch combination to Ioka’s head, but a right cross to the head dropped Perez to the canvas with about 30 seconds left in round five. Moments later, after Perez beat the standing eight-count, a sweeping right cross dropped Perez again to the canvas. Perez again beat the count, and the bell sounded to end the round.

Ioka ended matters in round seven, landing a right cross to the head, dropping Perez to the canvas. Perez was counted out by referee Janny Guzman at 2:44.

Both Ioka and Perez made weight at Saturday’s weigh-in, coming in at 114.75 pounds.

Ioka was making the first defense of the WBA title against Perez. Ioka won the world title belt in his last bout on June 24, defeating Joshua Franco by unanimous decision. Franco weighed more than six pounds above the junior bantamweight limit and was stripped of the title by the WBA.

The win over Franco was a rematch of their December 31, 2022 clash, which ended in a majority decision draw.

Including the win over Perez, since making his pro debut in 2009, Ioka has fought 12 times on December 31, accumulating a record of 10-1-1.

Perez, who resides in Los Teques, Venezuela, falls to 20-4, 18 KOs. The 28-year-old had won his previous three fights since losing by unanimous decision to WBA world flyweight titleholder Artem Dalakian in February 2020.

In the co-feature, bantamweight contender Daigo Higa, who also resides in Tokyo, knocked out Navapon Khaikanha of Thailand in the fourth round.

Both fighters stood and traded in the pocket until Higa unleashed a vicious punch to the body, dropping Khaikanha to the canvas, where he was counted out at 2:29.

Higa is currently ranked No. 10 by The Ring at 118 pounds. The 28-year-old has won his last four bouts since losing by unanimous decision to Ryosuke Nishida in April 2021.

In a clash of unbeaten featherweights, Hayato Tsutsumi of Tokyo improved to 4-0, 1 KO, stopping Luis Moncion Ventura (11-1-1, 9 KOs) of the Dominican Republic at 2:14 of the third round.

The card streamed live on Abema TV.

