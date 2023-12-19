Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder finally on a fast road to long-awaited clash

Could one of the biggest fights and events that can be made in boxing be getting closer to becoming a reality?

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were seated in separate cars at opposite ends of the universe as they fielded questions during their media obligations.

The coincidental yet cohesive interview setting was symbolic because a much-desired clash between the former heavyweight champions has been on overdrive for more than five years.

But now there’s a paved path for a head-on collision, because both fighters are in the driver’s seat and ready to hit the road to set up the crash.

On Saturday, a potential super fight can finally go full speed ahead if the Brit Joshua and American Wilder come out victorious in separate bouts in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua (26-3, 23 KOs) will be headlining the blockbuster event billed as the “Day of the Reckoning” against Otto Wallin (26-1, 14 KOs, 1 NC). In the co-main event, Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) will fight former heavyweight titlist Joseph Parker (33-3, 23 KOs).

The General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia is fully funding the stacked card that also features The Ring’s 2022 Fighter of the Year Dmitry Bivol, Ring Magazine cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia, and heavyweight standouts Daniel Dubois, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, and Filip Hrgovic in separate fights at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on DAZN PPV.

The master plan is for Joshua and Wilder to both come out victorious and to meet for their mouthwatering matchup, reportedly set to take place on March 9 in Saudi Arabia.

“I can’t put a percentage on it, but I know it’s high [that I will fight Joshua],” said Wilder. “… It looks great. Right now, we’ve both got a job to do … We must handle that business and get it out of the way … Once that’s over with, great things are happening.”

The 38-year-old Wilder and 34-year-old Joshua have racked up many miles on the odometer, and they both understand they can’t afford more tune-ups.

“The Wilder fight is big for sure. It’s always good to have a view of the landscape in front of you. But my main focus is Wallin,” said Joshua. “He’s got a chance – every fighter’s got a chance.”

The wheels can fall off for Joshua, The Ring’s No. 2-rated heavyweight, and Wilder, ranked No. 3, at seemingly any point now because both boxers have endured their bumps in the road in recent years and pumped the brakes on their fight.

Wilder became a WBC titlist in January 2015 and carried the title through 10 fights before meeting his match against Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” fought to a draw against Fury in 2018 but suffered separate stoppage losses to “The Gypsy King” in 2020 and 2021 to cap off an exhilarating trilogy.

Joshua picked up his first title in April 2016 by beating Charles Martin for the IBF belt. He scored a career-best win and knocked Wladimir Klitschko out and into retirement in 2017, picking up the vacant WBA title along the way. Joshua also beat Parker for the WBO belt, and by that point, many considered him the lion of the heavyweight jungle.

Team Wilder and Team Joshua kicked the tires around negotiations, but a deal never crossed the finish line after drawn-out discussions.

Joshua ultimately threw a wrench in the plans for a fight against Wilder when he stunningly lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019, only to exact revenge to win his belts back six months later. But the losses kept mounting when Joshua lost a pair of decisions to current unified Ring Magazine champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and 2022.

Joshua is having a bounce-back campaign in 2023 by beating fringe contenders Jermaine Franklin and Robert Helenius. But many of his critics still question his chin, commitment, and mental approach based on his last seven fights which have resulted in a 4-3 record.

“I’m pretty laid back. I’m pretty chill. I don’t hear it all. I put my earplugs in. I’m very level-headed,” said Joshua. “I know that one good fight leads to another good fight. If I get past Wallin, Wilder is probably next. If I don’t get past Wallin, who knows what’s next?”

Wilder, meanwhile, has fought only one round since losing his third fight versus WBC titleholder and The Ring’s No. 1-ranked heavyweight Fury in October 2021, and it was a knockout inside three minutes of Helenius last year.

“[Inactivity has] been great for me. I’ve been in my happy place,” said Wilder. “This camp has been magnificent … We are just tightening and sharpening up things. I’m ready to perform … Deontay Wilder is scary and dangerous on any given day or night. They love a knockout artist, and I’m looking forward to fulfilling that.”

While Wilder has kept coaches Malik Scott and Jay Deas in his corner, Joshua has been tapping into leading trainers looking to rebuild his engine.

Joshua has now given the coaching keys of his career to Ben Davison, his fourth trainer in the last five fights. The logistics and timing of Saturday’s fight forced Joshua to take a one-bout break from Derrick James, the reigning trainer of the year who guided Joshua to wins against Franklin and Helenius. James was replacing Robert Garcia, who replaced Joshua’s longtime coach Rob McCracken for the Usyk rematch.

“I brought a lot of information from the states and I am using it in this training camp now. I am not disregarding what I’ve learned,” said Joshua, who plans to resume training with James again after the fight. “I’m leveling up again. No excuses. I’m completely ready.”

Wallin (+260) will certainly be no walkover for Joshua (-360). The southpaw Wallin (The Ring’s No. 10-rated heavyweight) was super competitive during his lone career loss to Fury in 2019 and is coming off a spirited decision win against Murat Gassiev in September.

Wilder (-600) will be looking to take advantage of the uneven Parker (+425). The 31-year-old Parker – The Ring’s No. 5-rated heavyweight – has beaten the likes of Ruiz and Derek Chisora (twice) but has also lost to Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Joe Joyce. Parker is 3-0 this year in stay-busy fights since suffering the stoppage loss to Joyce last year.

“A lot of great things are happening. A lot of doors are opening. And a lot of opportunities are looming … All I can do is wish [Joshua] the best,” said Wilder. “I’m always ready to fight anyone, anywhere. Wherever there is excitement and money, that’s where I will be, regardless. I’m open to all parties.”

Joshua realizes his future fight with Wilder can come to a screeching halt should either of them lose.

“I want to close the year off with a victorious high. I’m climbing higher heights. I’m getting hungrier. I’m focused. I’m locked in. This year has been full of dedication, all gas, no brakes. I want to end it with a bang,” said Joshua. “You want to see the mega fights. I’m going to do my thing; he’s going to do his. The winner moves on to higher heights and the loser is [considered] rubbish.”

Make no mistake about it – the fight everyone wants to see, and has very patiently waited for regardless of results Saturday, is Joshua vs. Wilder.

And the winner of Joshua vs. Wilder should fight the winner of Fury vs. Usyk following their Feb. 17 fight (and eventual rematch) for undisputed supremacy, mandatory challengers and sanctioning body semantics be damned.

The Saudis have made it clear in recent years that they will pay top dollar to host boxing’s heavy hitters.

The long and winding road in the heavyweight division has finally reached a point where the rubber meets the road.

It’s next or never for Joshua vs. Wilder.

Manouk Akopyan is a sports journalist, writer, and broadcast reporter. He’s also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and the MMA Journalists Association. He can be reached on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube at @ManoukAkopyan, through email at manouk[dot]akopyan[at]gmail.com, or via www.ManoukAkopyan.com.

