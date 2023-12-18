End of an era: an oral history of Showtime’s 37 years in boxing – part 4 

Julio Cesar Chavez, between rounds during his showdown with Hector Camacho, fought many of his greatest fights on Showtime (or PPV arm SET). Like the Mexican's legendary win-streak, all great things come to an end. Showtime exited boxing in December 2023. (Photo from The Ring archive)

Showtime’s parent company Paramount Global decided to shut down Showtime Sports in October, thus ending the premium cable provider’s 37-year run producing boxing shows.

Showtime televised its first boxing show on March 10, 1986, and it aired its final broadcast on December 16, 2023.

To commemorate Showtime’s remarkable run in the sport, Ring Magazine presents to you a four-part oral history and retrospective featuring some of the key principals who helped shape the network’s coverage of boxing for nearly four decades.

Part 1

Jim Gray , ringside reporter, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 31 years with Showtime

Al Bernstein , ringside analyst, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 20 years with Showtime

Steve Farhood , analyst, boxing historian, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 22 years with Showtime

Steve Albert , play by play announcer, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 24 years with Showtime

Part 2

Stephen Espinoza, president of sports and event programming, 12 years with Showtime

Chris DeBlasio, senior vice president of sports and communication, 18 years with Showtime

David Dinkins , executive producer, 37 years with Showtime

Gordon Hall, senior vice president of production, executive producer of SHOBOX: The New Generation, 34 years with Showtime

Sheila Mills , senior vice president, sports marketing, 36 years with Showtime

Brian Dailey, senior vice president sports and digital, 10 years with Showtime

Part 3

Barry Tompkins, play by play announcer, International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, 11 years with Showtime

Brian Custer , host, 10 years with Showtime

Brian Campbell , ringside analyst and reporter, 5 years with Showtime

Raul Marquez , former junior middleweight champion; SHOBOX and Spanish simulcast ringside analyst, 12 years with Showtime

Alejandro Luna , host, Spanish simulcast play by play announcer, 12 years with Showtime

Part 4

Robert Dunphy , director, 37 years with Showtime

Raymond B. Smaltz III , senior producer and replay director, 36 years with Showtime

Chuck McKean , senior associate producer and director, 32 years with Showtime

Michael Teodoru , associate producer, 30 years with Showtime

Colin DeFord, technical producer, 33 years with Showtime

End of an era: an oral history of Showtime’s 37 years in boxing: Part 4

The following interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Showtime’s final boxing broadcast marks the end of a magnificent era. What do you think set Showtime apart from others during its 37-year run in the sport?

Robert Dunphy, director, 37 years with Showtime: The simple fact that Showtime always put the boxing fan first in producing great matches and high-quality sports television over its 37 years run in the sport.

Raymond B. Smaltz III, senior producer and replay director, 36 years with Showtime: I think the objectivity of its announcers has been one of the hallmarks for Showtime. While networks have always had their favorite fighters throughout the decades to cover on television, cable and PPV, Showtime and its announcers have always prided themselves on maintaining the kind of objectivity that makes for better broadcasts and allows them the nimbleness to respond to upsets when they materialize.

Chuck McKean, senior associate producer and director, 32 years with Showtime: The fights were presented in a neutral manner with equal screen time, videos, commentary and interviews split between the two fighters. Showtime announcers called the fights that they saw in the ring – not the fight that fans expected to see. The production level was consistently excellent, with great attention to all details, from features to graphics to ring coverage. Showtime made an effort to deliver broadcasts that were entertaining and also compelling.

Michael Teodoru, associate producer, 30 years with Showtime: Having been a part of this team for three decades, I have witnessed the evolution of this broadcast as well as how the group developed into a family that strived for perfection under the leadership of David Dinkins and Gordon Hall. There was creativity and innovation that developed into a successful formula. However, as is the case with all live sports, a team needs to adjust to the curveballs and often go off format. No one was more masterful at improvising when a situation went off script than Dinkins. The team was always on the same page and followed him through the most challenging circumstances, like a bitten ear for instance, or a brawl in the ring, or even a ring collapsing with too many people in it. But, clearly, most importantly, it was the memorable fights and the fighters.

Colin DeFord, technical producer, 33 years with Showtime: Over its 37-year history, Showtime has maintained a consistent style, all while evolving alongside technological advancements, Showtime Boxing has notably established itself as a bastion of powerful and steady productions.

How would you like Showtime’s legacy to be remembered by sports fans and the boxing community?

Robert Dunphy: It made no difference if it was a prospect on ShoBox or a PPV featuring Tyson, Holyfield or Mayweather. We were always prepared and always delivered for the boxing fan.

Raymond B. Smaltz III: One that set the standard for the consistency of their boxing coverage throughout the entire sports television industry.

Chuck McKean: Showtime should be remembered as one of the giants of boxing broadcasting. For many years, the competition between HBO and Showtime drove our team to look for unique angles and perspectives while still covering the action. In recent years, Showtime took pride in being the industry leader and made certain that every broadcast was the best it could possibly be.

Michael Teodoru: While Showtime’s production values were second to none, it was the fights that set the standard. Showtime was never about simply showcasing a fighter in an easy walkover. It was about building stars in very competitive fights. Many of these stars began on ShoBox, a project Gordon Hall headed up and treated like his child, producing countless eventual world champions, and even more fighters who graduated to Showtime Championship Boxing and Showtime PPV. Showtime presented the journey from prospect to contender to world champion to superstar like no other network ever had. The entire team, from our leadership down, had a true passion for the sport.

Colin DeFord: Showtime ought to be celebrated for its remarkable prizefighting events. The network demonstrated boldness by offering substantial purses and taking risks on PPV bouts.

Can you share one of your favorite stories, anecdotes, or experiences that you were involved in while working a Showtime Boxing event?

Raymond B. Smaltz III: I had the pleasure of producing the upset between Julio Cesar Chavez and Frankie Randall, who was at least a 15-1 underdog in that contest. Chavez was the WBC super lightweight champion and came into the fight with 89 victories, no defeats and one draw, but the upset loss to Randall was the very first of Chavez’s career and when he was knocked down in the 11th round by Randall, it was also the first time that he suffered that blemish in his career. The announce team of Steve Albert, Ferdie Pacheco and Bobby Czyz had a great call during the entire event, but that “rags to riches” storyline was one of the most exciting moments in Showtime’s history and mine as a boxing producer as well.

Chuck McKean: For Chavez-Haugen, we built a small studio from a flypack working outside the stadium and guarded by armed Mexican Federales.

Michael Teodoru: There are so many, but I’ll share one. Being a boxing fan for decades, I always felt the “Thrilla in Manila” featuring Ali vs. Frazier III was the greatest fight I’d ever seen or would ever see, having watched it live on closed circuit. But when Diego Corrales got into the ring with Jose Luis Castillo, all that would change. I was part of broadcasting arguably the greatest fight ever. In my opinion and the opinions of many others, that fight stood above all others. After the show, Steve Albert and I went to the outer hallways together, among the masses, to buy programs, a T-shirt and other memorabilia from that fight. It was the only time I, and I assume he, had ever done that after broadcasting countless fights.

Colin DeFord: At a boxing event in Mexico City in 1998, I met the woman who would become my wife. She was a production coordinator for Showtime, while I was a freelance audio assistant, handling the RF audio equipment. The match, featuring Julio Cesar Chavez against Miguel Angel Gonzalez was under the promotion of Don King, who claimed he was mugged during the week. As the match progressed, the crowd, staunch supporters of Chavez, became increasingly restless due to Gonzalez’s dominance. This led to a chaotic scene where beer bottles filled with urine were thrown into the ring, forcing us to seek protection under tarps at the ringside. It was a fight to remember.

Showtime staged and showcased countless memorable matchups. Which are your three favorite Showtime Boxing fights that you were involved with?

Robert Dunphy: Caesar Chavez vs. Randall I; Corrales vs. Castillo I; Tyson vs. Holyfield II.

Raymond B. Smaltz III: Chavez vs Haugen; Chavez vs Randall; Corrales vs Castillo.

Chuck McKean: A month after 9/11, our Showtime team traveled to Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark for Mike Tyson vs. Brian Nielson. Jay Larkin guaranteed our safety and security by hiring several former British special forces as bodyguards who traveled with us every time we left the hotel or went to the venue … Ricky Hatton vs. Kostya Tszyu when Hatton captured his first world title – the broadcast started at 3 a.m. in Manchester, UK … Castillo vs. Corrales is the greatest fight I’ve ever seen.

Michael Teodoru: Corrales vs Castillo is not only the greatest fight I ‘d ever worked on, but the one that had surpassed the “Thrilla in Manila” as the greatest fight I’d ever seen.

A fight that would have to make the top three, not due to the quality of the fight, but the scope of the event, the excitement surrounding it, and how it obliterated the previous record for PPV buys, is Mayweather vs Pacquiao. That was the fight absolutely everyone wanted to see and what it took to put it together was historic. Perhaps this is a cop out, but there are too many fights that are tied for third because of their competitiveness or their spectacle, like when Mike Tyson fought Lennox Lewis.

Another fight that comes to mind as memorable because it was expected to be competitive, but from which a true superstar emerged, was when Kostya Tszyu fought Miguel Angel Gonzalez. The way Tszyu dominated every aspect of the fight with speed and power, dominating the fight, left me stunned and with a new fighter to add to my list of favorites.

Colin DeFord: Mayweather-Pacquiao has to be the largest fight I’ve done. Mayweather-McGregor was historic, simply to be able to make that fight with the UFC. And I have to add Tyson-Holyfield II in there as well.

The promotion leading up to a fight, the week of, and the immediate aftermath offer many unforgettable moments. What stands out to you as the most revealing behind-the-scenes moment that you experienced during a Showtime Boxing fight?

Robert Dunphy: After Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear and absolute chaos ensued, both fighters were escorted from the ring before we were able to interview them.

David Dinkins then declared that we were not going off the air until we spoke with both fighters. It took awhile, but we stayed and did get those interviews. Tyson’s interview is one of Gray’s best.

Raymond B. Smaltz III: I was the producer for the scheduled bout between Tommy Morrison and Arthur Weathers in 1996, where Morrison tested positive for HIV. Showtime couldn’t confirm this until a couple of hours before we went on the air and with the assistance of the late Jay Larkin, we had to scrap our entire show format and make up a new one, while setting up an on-camera interview with Morrison and an executive from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, to document this strange occurrence. We had to be very nimble and treat the situation as a breaking news event; drawing on the special experience of many of the Showtime production personnel to properly document the unfortunate cancellation of that contest.

Chuck McKean: Watching Mike Tyson at press conferences and weigh-ins was special.

Michael Teodoru: I can’t forget the look of fear in Clifford Etienne’s eyes when we interviewed him in the talent-fighter meetings before the fight. We all knew the fight was over right there. And one of the most disappointing moments was when Bob Arum put forward the injured shoulder excuse after Mayweather-Pacquiao, trying to take away from Mayweather’s well-earned masterclass victory. It seemed even Pacquiao was uncomfortable with that excuse at the post-fight press conference.

Colin DeFord: During Jay Larkin’s tenure leading Showtime Boxing, he exhibited an unusual habit when flying. He firmly believed in the practice of boarding an airplane by stepping on the plane with the right foot first.

Who is your favorite fighter that you enjoyed covering and working with at Showtime Boxing and why?

Robert Dunphy: Evander Holyfield because you knew Evander would always show up in shape and ready to give you everything he had in the ring. Outside of the ring he was always a perfect gentleman. Indeed, he was the “Real Deal.”

Raymond B. Smaltz III: He is not going to be the first, second, or third choice on most people’s list, but since I produced two of Frankie Randall’s three fights versus Julio Cesar Chavez. I loved Randall’s spunk, his grit and his fearless attitude against a fighter who was seen as boxing royalty. While he wasn’t the most polished individual to sit and interview, Randall’s infectious attitude and confidence was engaging and entertaining – you couldn’t help but root for him; especially after he was robbed of the victory in their second fight.

Chuck McKean: Abner Mares was always classy while he was fighting and continued to treat his colleagues with respect and consideration when he later became an announcer for Showtime.

Michael Teodoru: There are many, like Manny Pacquiao, such a class act. And all the other superstars that left their egos at home behind the scenes. But one that stands out is Deontay Wilder. His personality was so different behind the scenes when not out there promoting the fight with his loud bravado. Having had numerous conversations with him, I found him to be a very thoughtful, spiritual and insightful man who cared deeply about his family, especially his daughter, and who gave great advice on believing in yourself to overcome obstacles and finding strength within. He is a warm, compassionate man underneath the bravado, as witnessed after the fights with Luis Ortiz, as two fathers with daughters who had to overcome obstacles came together with an embrace and a common bond.

Colin DeFord: Mike Tyson was arguably the most thrilling boxer to cover. His presence was marked by unpredictability, and the moment he entered the ring, it charged the entire venue with a palpable sense of expectation for his formidable strength. The knockouts he delivered radiated an extraordinary energy throughout the crowd.

How do you see the future of boxing evolving without Showtime’s presence? What do you think the future of boxing programming and distribution will look like moving forward?

Robert Dunphy: My father Don Dunphy was the broadcaster for ABC when the Benny “Kid’ Paret tragedy happened in 1962. Shortly after, ABC dropped boxing from the network. That was a huge blow to the sport but boxing came back stronger than ever with a great era of heavyweights featuring Ali, Frazier and Foreman. Twenty years later I was the director for CBS for the Ray Mancini vs. Duk Koo Kim fight, another horrible tragedy which led to some calling for the abolition of boxing. Again the sport recovered and even thrived with great fighters in an era that featured Hagler, Hearns and Leonard. It’s a little hard for me to say, but boxing will survive without Showtime. The sport will continue to persevere and at times thrive because of its great fan base. Streaming platforms and services catering to those fans is undoubtedly in the immediate future of the sport.

Raymond B. Smaltz III: Boxing will go on as it always has in some form or fashion, but the professionalism and consistency that Showtime brought to their boxing productions will be hard to emulate.

Chuck McKean: Boxing will miss the consistent quality of Showtime telecasts. The sport will continue to evolve but the days of regular fights on consistent nights with a familiar announce team seem to be waning.

Michael Teodoru: I hope corporate greed doesn’t lead to the demise of the sport we love. I believe there needs to be a large platform that must take the place of the clear leader in boxing broadcasting. In my opinion, the ones that remain can’t carry the load or fill the void that Showtime’s exit creates. Perhaps it will be Amazon.

Colin DeFord: I’ve always believed that boxing struggles to find its footing on commercial networks. The frequent commercial breaks during bouts seem to disrupt the fight’s momentum and energy. In my view, streaming platforms, free of such interruptions, are ideally suited for showcasing boxing matches.

Manouk Akopyan is a sports journalist, writer, and broadcast reporter. He’s also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and the MMA Journalists Association. He can be reached on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube at @ManoukAkopyan, through email at manouk[dot]akopyan[at]gmail.com, or via www.ManoukAkopyan.com.

