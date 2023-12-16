Franchon Crews-Dezurn outpoints Shadasia Green to win vacant belt; Jake Paul scores KO1

Franchon Crews Dezurn lands a right on Shadasia Green. Photo by Most Valuable Promotions/Esther Lin

Franchon Crews-Dezurn used her experience to outpoint Shadasia Green, regaining the WBC super middleweight title by unanimous decision on Friday at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Fla.

Two judges had the fight 97-93 while the third had it 98-92, all in favor of Crews-Dezurn (9-2, 2 knockouts), who had previously held the undisputed championship at 168 pounds.

Green (13-1, 11 KOs) of Paterson, N.J. was a heavy betting favorite (-700 with Bet MGM) heading into the fight due to her heavy punching power, but Crews-Dezurn of Baltimore, Md. was able to nullify that advantage by smothering the longer Green’s power and keeping the fight in close.

With the win, the 36-year-old Crews-Dezurn picked up one of the belts that were vacated by Savannah Marshall after she was named “champion in recess” due to an injury. Marshall had beaten Crews-Dezurn by majority decision in July to win all four major belts at 168 pounds.

In the main event, Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KOs) scored his first win over an opponent who is primarily a boxer, knocking out Andre August (10-2-1, 5 KOs) in round one of an eight round scheduled cruiserweight bout.

The social media star Paul, 26, of Cleveland, Ohio ended the bout with a single uppercut with about thirty seconds remaining in the first round. The win was his first knockout since his 2021 rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and is his second straight win since suffering his lone defeat, a split decision to Tommy Fury in February.

The 35-year-old August had a respectable record on paper, but a deeper dive shows that his resume’ looks better from a distance. His lone defeat was a second round stoppage loss in 2018 to a fighter with a 3-3 record, and most of his fights had come a division 25 pounds below at light heavyweight. His record had been mostly built against fighters with records like the 6-25-3 Jeremie Parks and 5-16-1 Jorge Garcia.

August’s biggest win occurred this past August, when he won a six-round unanimous decision in St. Louis against Brandon Martin, who entered the fight with a 7-0 (5 KOs) record. The 37-year-old Martin’s record was as dubious as August’s, with August being his only opponent with a winning record.