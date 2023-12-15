Visa issues KO Julio Cesar Martinez-Angelino Cordova title fight

Julio Cesar Martinez (left) vs. Jay Harris. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

The last Showtime Championship Boxing card has lost the only legitimate world title fight on the card.

The matchup between WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and Angelino Cordova scheduled for this Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minn. has been postponed after Martinez experienced visa issues entering the United States.

Martinez (20-2, 15 knockouts) was set to make his sixth defense of the title he won in 2019. A rescheduled date was not made available in the press release from Showtime, other than to state that the fight will happen next year instead.

The triple header will go on with David Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs) facing Sena Agbeko (28-2, 22 KOs) in the 12-round main event with Morrell’s regular WBA super middleweight belt at stake. The co-feature will feature Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) facing off with Jose “Rayito” Valenzuela in a rematch of their exciting fight this past March, which Colbert won by a close unanimous decision.

Moving in to the television opener is another rematch as former titleholders Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero (37-6-1, 20 KOs) faces the returning Andre Berto (32-5, 24 KOs), who is fighting for the first time since 2018. In their first fight in 2012, Guerrero scored knockdowns in the first two rounds to win a unanimous decision.