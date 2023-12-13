Mark Magsayo eyes 130-pound eliminator next: ‘I’m a threat to all champions’

Mark Magsayo lands a right hand on Isaac Avelar. Photo by Carlos Baeza

Mark Magsayo headed into his junior lightweight debut needing to make a statement in his new weight class. After back to back title fight losses, the former WBC featherweight titleholder couldn’t afford a workmanlike decision over Isaac Avelar, a durable upset specialist. Magsayo needed to show that he belonged at a higher level.

That’s just what he did on Saturday night in Long Beach, Calif. With one lightning quick left hook, Magsayo sent the message he needed to send, knocking Avelar cold in round 3 and spring boarding himself back into the conversation at his new weight.

“I feel more relaxed, stronger and comfortable. My legs feel strong, I feel my power is there and not lost like in my last two fights,” said Magsayo (25-2, 17 knockouts) of Valencia, Calif. by way of Tagbilaran City, Philippines.

Mark Magsayo scored a spectacular knockout last night over Isaac Avelar and sent a message to the entire super featherweight division. #cbnpromotions #markmagsayo #boxing pic.twitter.com/L0dMJJpeF6



— CBN Promotions (@CBNPromotions) December 10, 2023

Magsayo, 28, says he had been feeling drained in his most recent fights against Rey Vargas and Brandon Figueroa, struggling to squeeze into the 126-pound weight division that he had been fighting at since he turned pro as a teenager in 2013.

“I feel good about being able to execute what me and coach Marvin [Somodio] are practicing in training. Because when I’m drained I cannot do that even if I want. I am here in 130 and I’m a threat to all of the champions right now. My goal now is to be a world champion at 130,” added Magsayo, who is promoted by MP Promotions and TGB Promotions, and fights on Premier Boxing Champions cards.

MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons tells The Ring that the plan is to have Magsayo return in March or April in a title eliminator, either with the WBC, which already ranks him no. 7, or the WBO. Potential opponents include former title challengers Eduardo Ramirez (28-3-3, 13 KOs) and Liam Wilson (12-2, 7 KOs).

The southpaw Ramirez, 30, of Los Mochis, Mexico has notable wins over contenders Miguel Marriaga and Miguel Flores, but was knocked out in two rounds by Isaac Cruz in his most recent high profile bout. The 27-year-old Wilson of Caboolture, Australia gave Emanuel Navarrete all he could handle in a WBO junior lightweight title fight earlier this year, knocking down the favored Navarrete before being stopped in round nine. He has since rebounded with a unanimous decision over the unbeaten Carlos Alanis in August.

Magsayo says he returned to the gym on Monday, just two days after his fight, to do some padwork and hit the punching bag. He says he wants to stay ready for when he gets his fight date.

“Sir Sean is planning a title eliminator and I will do what my promoter and manager thinks is best for me,” said Magsayo.

“I don’t want to be out of shape. I feel really good at this weight.”

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and is part of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism Class of 2020. He can be reached at [email protected].