Julian Rodriguez, Thomas LaManna in action on December 29 at Prudential Center in Newark

Michael “Slick” Anderson, Thomas LaManna, Julian Rodriguez and Kristian Prenga will be among the New Jersey-based talent in action on December 29 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

The card will be promoted by Vito Mielnicki’s GH3 Promotions, and is partnering with the Greater Newark Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, as well as Caribe Royale Orlando for this card, which will be the first installment of a new series of events titled Brick City Friday Night Fights.

Welterweight boxer Michael Anderson (23-3-1, 17 KOs) will bring his six-fight winning streak into the fight against an opponent to be named. The 42-year-old fought at Prudential twice in 2021, and last fought on October 3, defeating Marklin Bailey in the second round.

“Cornflake” LaManna (36-5-1, 15 KOs) of Millville, N.J. is scheduled for action in a ten-round middleweight bout. The 31-year-old LaManna has also won six straight, including a third round knockout of Juan Manuel Witt in his last bout in July.

In addition to junior welterweight Julian Rodriguez (22-1, 14 KOs) of Hasbrouck Heights, N.J. and Kristian Prenga (14-1, 14 KOs) of Edgewater, N.J., other boxers slated for action are flyweight Anthony Johns (6-1, 5 KOs) of Newark, junior middleweight Dwyke Flemmings Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) and heavyweight Norman Neely (14-1, 9 KOs) of Paterson, N.J., Keon Ivery (2-2, 1 KO) of Lodi, N.J. and Paul Kroll (10-0-2, 6 KOs), all against opponents to be named.

The card will be the second promoted at Prudential Center this year, following the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino card which was promoted by Top Rank.

Broadcast distribution for the series will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release statement.